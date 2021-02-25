GameStop stock price doubles again as Reddit-fueled roller-coaster rages on

GameStop Corp.'s stock price extended its sudden resurgence to more than double for a second day in a row as retail traders piled back into the stock after cues from a cryptic Twitter message and a short-seller report.

The video-game retailer rose as much as 101% to $184.68 at 9:59 a.m. (Pacific) Thursday, the highest since Feb. 1. This comes after more than doubling in the final 90 minutes of trading Wednesday. Other favorites of traders populating Reddit forums also soared, having fallen far from the highs of last month’s buying frenzy.

“Most people who go to a casino, even if they end up losing, will return as long as they had a win streak at some point. With GameStop, they are back,” said Craig Birk, chief investment officer at Personal Capital.

Analysts cited a tweet by activist investor and GameStop board member Ryan Cohen posted shortly before the stock started surging Wednesday, suggesting Reddit traders may see it as a message to resume buying. A report from Citron Research suggesting GameStop purchase Esports Entertainment Group Inc. to pivot away from its declining retail business provided a further catalyst.

GameStop’s wild ride added about $9 billion in market value over two days as bouts of volatility led to trading halts across Reddit-favorite stocks. GameStop shares were halted at least four times in early trading. Koss Corp. and Express Inc. experienced one halt each.

Among other favorites of traders populating Reddit forums, AMC Entertainment Inc. advanced 10% after gaining 59% in the first three days of the week, while Koss surged 58%.

Citron’s suggestion on the potential for GameStop to purchase Esports also drew attention to the online gambling company. The short-seller set a share price target of $50 for Esports shares, which jumped as much as 39% to $24.48 before trimming their rally to 17%.

GameStop’s surge this week was initially spurred by a final-hour rally Wednesday that brought the stock its biggest advance since Jan. 29, the day Robinhood Markets restricted trading in it and 49 other stocks at the height of the frenzy.

The sudden revival in left-for-dead stocks recalled an episode last month that captured the attention of Wall Street, regulators and eventually Congress, as members of Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum egged on retail hordes in an attempt to take on professional short sellers.

Various explanations circulated as to what spurred the rallies Wednesday. The GameStop frenzy came after Bloomberg News reported late Tuesday that Chief Financial Officer Jim Bell was pushed out in a disagreement over strategy to make way for an executive more in line with the vision of activist investor Cohen, the co-founder of online pet-food retailer Chewy.com. The addition of Cohen to GameStop’s board in early January underpinned the first flurry of moves in the stock after capturing the attention of WallStreetBets.

According to Neil Wilson, chief market analyst for Markets.com, the sudden surge in GameStop late Wednesday might have been triggered by a tweet from Cohen, who posted a picture of a McDonald’s Corp. ice cream at 1:57 p.m. (Eastern), about two hours before the U.S. cash equity close.

“Does it signal Cohen will fix the company the way McDonald’s finally fixed its ice cream machines?” Wilson wrote in a note. “Or could it be even more cryptic and related to a new website that tells you in real time whether your local McDonald’s has a functioning ice cream machine? Who knows, stranger things have happened. It looks like the Reddit crowd are at it again.”

GameStop’s rally triggered gains for the SPDR S&P Retail exchange-traded fund. The ETF, which has historically been a barometer for chains such as Macy’s Inc. and Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc., rose as much as 4.3% on Thursday after surging the most since Jan. 29 on Wednesday.