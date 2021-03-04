S&P 500 erases 2021 gains as Fed refrains from acting to settle volatile market

Stocks and bonds sold off after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome H. Powell underwhelmed markets by refraining from pushing back more forcefully against the recent spike in Treasury yields.

The S&P 500 erased its gains for 2021, while benchmark 10-year bond rates topped 1.5% as Powell said he’d be “concerned” by disorderly markets, but stopped short of offering specific steps to curb heightened volatility. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 extended its losses from a February peak to 10%, and the Russell 2000 of small caps tumbled more than 3.5%. The dollar climbed.

The recent spike in Treasury yields has roiled global markets, triggering fears about elevated stock valuations after a torrid surge of more than 70% from the depths of the pandemic. While equity bulls have decided to view the surge in bond rates as a sign of economic strength that could lift corporate profits, there’s been mounting concern over a potential pickup in consumer prices. For Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group, the Fed has put itself in a “tough situation,” and the only way out is if inflation doesn’t rise any further and stays below the 2% central bank target.

“We are again seeing a market that is taking control of monetary policy from the Fed,” Boockvar said. “Long rates are rising right now because Powell is again very dovish. The more dovish they get in the face of market expectations of higher inflation, the more financial tightening we’ll see.”

Despite the lingering uncertainties about the effects of rising bond yields, such fears are “misplaced,” according to Candice Bangsund, portfolio manager of global asset allocation at Fiera Capital.

“As long as the back-up in bond yields reflects stronger growth expectations [versus tighter monetary policy], then the long-term bull market will not be at risk,” she said. “The latest normalization in bond yields should be viewed as an encouraging sign that growth is healing, while the prospect for a hawkish turn from the Federal Reserve is clearly not in the cards today.”

The February U.S. employment report on Friday will provide an update on the speed and direction of the nation’s labor market recovery.

These are some of the mains moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 index fell 2% at 2:21 p.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.4%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index dipped 2.6%.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index declined 2.8%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 0.6%.

The euro decreased 0.8% to $1.1969.

The Japanese yen depreciated 0.8% to 107.89 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose six basis points to 1.54%.

Germany’s 10-year yield fell two basis points to -0.31%.

Britain’s 10-year yield decreased five basis points to 0.731%.

Commodities

