Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Business

Stock indexes mixed as tech rebound fades; Peloton sinks

The words "Wall Street" carved in the side of a building.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index added 2.93 points to 4,167.59.
(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Alex Veiga
Associated Press
Share

Major U.S. stock indexes closed mixed Wednesday after an early technology-company rebound faded, tempering the market’s recovery from a sell-off a day earlier.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index eked out a 0.1% gain after having been up 0.7% in the early going. The Dow Jones industrial average managed a 0.3% gain, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq slid 0.4%.

Financial and energy stocks helped keep the S&P 500 out of the red. JPMorgan Chase rose 1.3% and Exxon Mobil added 3%. Losses for retailers and other companies that rely primarily on consumer spending kept those gains in check, as did a pullback in utilities.

Technology stocks, which led the market’s blockbuster rebound in 2020, fell for the seventh straight day. The sector, one of 11 in the S&P 500, is up 4.6% this year, the third-smallest gain in the index after consumer staples and utilities. Energy companies are faring the best with a 38.1% gain this year.

Advertisement

Business

A new film studio is coming to Hollywood — and not a moment too soon for eager creators

Rendering of proposed Echelon studio on Santa Monica Boulevard at St. Andrew's Place in Hollywood.

Business

A new film studio is coming to Hollywood — and not a moment too soon for eager creators

With soundstages in short supply and production on the rise, a developer plans to build a new studio in Hollywood.

The market’s mixed results came as investors remain focused on earnings reports, which have been better than expected. More than half of the companies in the S&P 500 have reported their results this earnings season, which show profit growth of 54%, according to FactSet.

The S&P 500 added 2.93 points to 4,167.59. The benchmark index hit an all-time high last Thursday. The Dow rose 97.31 points to 34,230.34, while the Nasdaq dropped 51.08 points to 13,582.42. The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks lost 6.92 points, or 0.3%, to 2,241.37.

Stocks had been mostly pushing higher on expectations of an economic recovery and strong company profits this year as large-scale coronavirus vaccination programs help people return to jobs and normal activities after more than a year of restrictions. Massive support from the U.S. government and the Federal Reserve, and increasingly positive economic data, also have helped put investors in a buying mood, keeping stock indexes near their all-time highs.

Still, investors remain concerned about the potential for higher inflation, signs of which are already cropping up as higher prices for oil, lumber and other commodities. Remarks by Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen suggesting that the Federal Reserve would have to raise interest rates to keep the economy from overheating led to a late-afternoon sell-off Tuesday.

General Motors shares rose 4% after the company posted a solid quarterly profit compared with a year earlier, but also affirmed its full-year outlook even as the automaker — like much of its competition — contends with a chip shortage that is impacting production.

Under Armour jumped 6.9% after the athletic apparel company reported better-than-expected results. Traders also cheered video game maker Activision Blizzard’s latest quarterly report card, driving shares 1.6% higher.

Caesars Entertainment vaulted 7.8% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after the hotel and casino giant said more people are booking rooms as they get vaccinated and feel comfortable traveling and going out.

Advertisement

Business

Column: Facebook’s non-decision on banning Trump does no one any good

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 17: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg leads a conversation on free expression at Georgetown University on October 17, 2019 in Washington, DC. The event was hosted by the universitys McCourt School of Public Policy and its Institute of Politics and Public Service (GU Politics). (Photo by Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Facebook) ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD **

Business

Column: Facebook’s non-decision on banning Trump does no one any good

Facebook’s vaunted Oversight Board just punted on its most important decision.

More Coverage

Facebook board’s decision to uphold ban is a major political blow to Trump — for now

Facebook shares fell 1% after the company announced its independent oversight board would continue to ban former President Trump from the platform. Trump’s account had been suspended indefinitely after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the capital, where his rhetoric has been blamed for the riots. The board did say that the company must decide whether the ban is permanent.

Shares of exercise equipment company Peloton Interactive skidded 14.6% after the company voluntarily recalled its treadmills after dozens of reports of injuries to children and pets, and at least one death. The $4,200 treadmill was the company’s biggest expansion beyond its traditional exercise bike program.

Business

Column: Peloton reverses on recall. Hurting kids isn’t a great look

LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 11: Maggie Lu uses a Peloton Tread treadmill during CES 2018 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 11, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The USD 3,995 workout machine is expected to be available later this year and features a 32-inch touch screen that connects users to instructors giving live or on-demand fitness classes. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs through January 12 and features about 3,900 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 170,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Business

Column: Peloton reverses on recall. Hurting kids isn’t a great look

After digging in its heels and refusing to recall its Tread+ exercise machine, Peloton now says it will recall the treadmill and expressed remorse.

Advertisement

Later this week, investors’ attention will turn to the jobs report for April. Economists expect the data to show employers hired 975,000 workers last month as the economy accelerated out of the pandemic and vaccines rolled out nationwide. The unemployment rate is expected to drop to 5.8% from 6%.

A private-sector jobs report released by payroll processing company ADP found that private employers created 742,000 jobs last month, which was less than the 896,000 jobs that were expected by economists.

Bond yields were stable Wednesday, with the 10-year Treasury note trading at a yield of 1.57%, down from 1.59% late Tuesday.

Business

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement