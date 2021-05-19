The Bitcoin bubble is bursting: Rout wipes out $500 billion in the currency’s value

Bitcoin took investors on a wild ride Wednesday, plummeting as much as 29% before cutting the drop in half in a bout of selling that drew attention across Wall Street and social media.

The plunge wiped out more than $500 billion from the currency’s peak market value. It has erased all the gains it clocked up following Tesla Inc.’s Feb. 8 announcement that it would use corporate cash to buy the asset and accept it as a form of payment for its vehicles. Ethereum, the second-biggest cryptocurrency, sank more than 40%, while joke token Dogecoin lost 45%.

Bitcoin is now down more than 40% from its record of almost $65,000 set in April. Fueling the volatility is Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk, whose social media utterances have whipsawed the crypto community. A statement from the People’s Bank of China on Tuesday reiterating that digital tokens can’t be used as a form of payment added to the selloff.

The sell-off dominated market chatter on a day when equities also were tumbling and the Federal Reserve was set to release minutes from its latest meeting. #Cryptotrading was trending on Twitter, where critics and fans alike were in a tither over the rout. Critics had warned for weeks that the moves in crypto assets were unsustainable and that any sign of a sell-off would lead to a rout.

“This is going to be the first ‘welcome to crypto’ day for a lot of new entrants,” said Stephane Ouellette, chief executive and co-founder of FRNT Financial. “The history of these assets has been littered with aggressive rallies and sickening sell-offs.”

Chart watchers pointed to key technical levels that have failed.

“From a technical standpoint, the indicators are flashing red,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote in Gland, Switzerland. “The next important support level stands near $37,000, then the $30,000 mark. There is a chance that we see a pullback to these levels and even below, at least in the short run.”

Cryptocurrency-linked stocks also dropped, with Coinbase Global Inc. falling 5.2% in U.S. premarket trading and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. slumping 12%.

Then there’s Musk.

With his often cryptic Twitter posts moving millions, the Tesla chief has become a Svengali-like character in the world of crypto. Bitcoin embarked on a multimonth rally following Tesla’s February announcement, soaring to its $64,870 peak, in large part due to the company’s embrace.

Wiped out

At the time, Tesla’s acceptance was hailed as a watershed moment for the coin, with many in the crypto world seeing it as yet another step in its evolution.

All that’s been wiped out after Musk sent investors into a tizzy with a string of tweets that started last week when he criticized Bitcoin’s energy use.

Tesla would suspend car purchases using the token, he announced, calling recent energy-consumption trends “insane.” Over the weekend, after insinuating his EV company might have sold its Bitcoin holdings, he sent out tweets clarifying that it hadn’t. All of which had traders scrambling.

“Realistically, it is not the first time Elon Musk’s tweets have been erratic and, frankly, wrong,” said Ulrik Lykke, executive director at crypto hedge fund ARK36. “The crypto markets are extremely emotionally driven and their participants are prone to overreacting to events they perceive as negative.”