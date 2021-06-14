Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Business

California is reopening. Here’s what that means for you

Animated illustration of a neon sign that says "RE-OPEN" where the "RE" is flickering.
(Stephanie DeAngelis / For The Times)
By Times Staff
1

Restrictions on how we work, shop, travel and eat will ease in California on June 15. As pandemic rules wane, we’ll begin to see whether the changes the health crisis brought to the business world will endure or if they will fade as well.

Some shifts seem lasting: Office-bound workers are rejecting the old status quo, and demand for delivery and streaming services continues to exceed pre-pandemic levels. Yet freeway traffic is already beginning to return, and the mask business has dried up.

Here’s what the new normal might look like.

Business

Welcome to the summer of quitting. Why many of us are saying goodbye to our jobs

Young black man unpacking staff in his new home office

Business

Welcome to the summer of quitting. Why many of us are saying goodbye to our jobs

Pent-up demand, pandemic savings, back-to-office mandates -- experts say it will all add up to a historic wave of people leaving their jobs.

Business

COVID vaccine ‘passports’ in the U.S.: Here’s what we’re getting and why

New York's new "Excelsior Pass" app is a digital pass that people can use to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. It's one version of a vaccine passport.

Business