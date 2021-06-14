California is reopening. Here’s what that means for you

Restrictions on how we work, shop, travel and eat will ease in California on June 15. As pandemic rules wane, we’ll begin to see whether the changes the health crisis brought to the business world will endure or if they will fade as well.

Some shifts seem lasting: Office-bound workers are rejecting the old status quo, and demand for delivery and streaming services continues to exceed pre-pandemic levels. Yet freeway traffic is already beginning to return, and the mask business has dried up.

Here’s what the new normal might look like.

Advertisement