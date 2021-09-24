United Airlines fined $1.9 million for lengthy tarmac delays

United Airlines Holdings Inc. must pay $1.9 million in fines for stranding passengers on the tarmac for extended periods of time, the government announced Friday.

United kept onboard more than 3,200 passengers on 20 domestic flights and five international flights from 2015 through last February for at least three hours, the Department of Transportation said in a release.

The department said it was the largest ever fine for tarmac delay violations.

“We remain committed to fully meeting all DOT rules and will continue identifying and implementing improvements in how we manage difficult operating conditions while maintaining the safety of our customers and employees,” United said in an email.