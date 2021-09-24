Advertisement
United Airlines fined $1.9 million for lengthy tarmac delays

A United Airlines commercial jet sits at a gate at an airport terminal.
United Airlines is being fined for lengthy tarmac delays, the Department of Transportation said.
(Associated Press)
By Alan Levin
Justin Bachman
Bloomberg
United Airlines Holdings Inc. must pay $1.9 million in fines for stranding passengers on the tarmac for extended periods of time, the government announced Friday.

United kept onboard more than 3,200 passengers on 20 domestic flights and five international flights from 2015 through last February for at least three hours, the Department of Transportation said in a release.

The department said it was the largest ever fine for tarmac delay violations.

“We remain committed to fully meeting all DOT rules and will continue identifying and implementing improvements in how we manage difficult operating conditions while maintaining the safety of our customers and employees,” United said in an email.

