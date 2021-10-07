Tesla to move headquarters to Texas from Palo Alto

Tesla is moving its Palo Alto headquarters to Austin, Texas, Chief Executive Elon Musk said Thursday.

Speaking at the company’s annual shareholders meeting, he added little detail, and did not explain why he’s making the move.

However, he emphasized that “this is not a matter of leaving California,” and said both the Fremont auto assembly plant and the Nevada plant near Reno will each grow by 50%. “Our Fremont plant is jammed, whoa,” he said. “We’re continuing to expand in California significantly.”

Musk moved to Austin himself late last year and has sold homes in Los Angeles. He said recently that he plans to cash in on many of his Tesla stock options soon. Taxes are much lower in Texas.

Tesla is building factories around the world. It opened a plant in China in December 2019 which now makes more cars than the Fremont plant. Construction on a plant in Austin, site of the annual meeting, is near completion. There’s another being built in Brandenburg, Germany.

The annual meeting started off with several proposals to improve workforce equity and inclusion at Tesla, and one to have Tesla study the effects of employee mandatory arbitration agreements on workers and on the company. All were rejected by a majority vote of shareholders.

