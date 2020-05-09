Elon Musk threatens to move Tesla headquarters to Nevada or Texas over coronavirus shutdown

Tesla will move its headquarters out of California “immediately” to Nevada or Texas, Elon Musk said via tweet Saturday morning.

In the same Twitter message, he threatened to abandon the company’s Fremont auto assembly plant depending “on how Tesla is treated in the future.”

His ire was roused by Alameda County, which ordered him not to reopen the Tesla plant until county public health officials give the company permission. Current county stay-at-home orders addressing the COVID-19 pandemic run about three more weeks, through May 31, although that date could change depending on infection data.

Musk had told Tesla staff to prepare for a Friday afternoon factory reopening, in defiance of the court order. Shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, the county issued a statement directed specifically at Tesla, stating the company “must not reopen” the plant.

The plant has been shut down since March 23. Like other companies, shutdowns have caused financial stress at Tesla as public health authorities attempt to balance protecting people from spread of the disease with the deleterious economic effects of business closure.