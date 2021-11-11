Advertisement
Share
Business

Ships bound for L.A. and Long Beach will wait farther out to sea

Container ships and tankers wait outside the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
Starting Nov. 16, ships waiting to anchor at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach will have to wait for a green light about 150 miles from the coast.
(Getty Images)
By Augusta Saraiva
Bloomberg
Share

Vessels bound for the Southern California port complex, the largest in the U.S., will now have to wait for an available berth almost seven times farther away than currently allowed in a bid to improve air quality and safety in the area.

Starting Nov. 16, ships waiting to anchor at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach will have to wait for a green light about 150 miles from the coast, the Pacific Merchant Shipping Assn., the Pacific Maritime Assn. and the Marine Exchange of Southern California said in a statement Thursday. That compares with 20 nautical miles (23 miles) now. North- and southbound vessels must remain more than 50 miles from the state’s coastline.

Los Angeles, CA - October 13 A view of some of the dozens of container ships siting off the coast of the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, waiting to be unloaded Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. President Biden is set to announce Wednesday that the Port of Los Angeles would operate around the clock to alleviate a logistical bottleneck that has left dozens of container ships idling off the California coast and Americans waiting longer to get products manufactured overseas. The agreement to have longshoremen unloading cargo through the night is intended to speed the flow of toys, electronics and other gifts to American doorsteps during the holiday season. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Business

Cargo jam at L.A. and Long Beach ports begins to ease as hefty fines loom

Shipping companies and logistics officials say the logjam at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach is showing some signs of improving in response to recent measures.

The shipping industry is responsible for almost 3% of carbon emissions worldwide, according to the International Maritime Organization. Overwhelming volume generated by pandemic-induced consumer demand has seen record numbers of ships moving through Los Angeles and Long Beach, which brings more trucks into the area to pick up and drop off containers.

Advertisement

An “environmentally sound” marine-transportation system is essential to the California economy, Marine Exchange of Southern California Executive Director James Kipling Louttit said in the statement. The new rules will support “the health of our ports,” he said.

supply chain graphic 2

Business

For Subscribers

Where’s my order? Tracing one container through a broken global supply chain

Follow a container of board games from China to St. Louis to see all the delays it encounters along the way.

Business

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement