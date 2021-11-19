Photos: After a one-year hiatus, L.A. Auto Show returns to the Convention Center

Battery-powered vehicles will get top billing at the Los Angeles Auto Show, which opened this week after a year’s hiatus.

Such shows have been waning in importance because auto companies have decided to avoid the expenses and unveil vehicles at their own events.

But the shows are still big big draws for customers in metro areas who want to see what’s new, all in one place.

A child jumps from rock to rock over a virtual river at a display featuring the new 2023 Subaru Solterra electric vehicle at the L.A. Auto Show. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Automotive enthusiasts view rare classic Porsche sports cars on display in the Galpin Hall of Customs during the L.A. Auto Show’s opening day at the Convention Center. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

A Porsche sports car on display at the L.A. Auto Show. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

A visitor to the L.A. Auto Show test-drives a SOLO electric vehicle. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

The 2021 Mustang Mach-E on display on opening day of the L.A. Auto Show at the Convention Center. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

An automotive enthusiast is reflected in the grille of a 2022 Lincoln Navigator at the Los Angeles Auto Show. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Automotive enthusiasts check out Subaru vehicles on the first day of the L.A. Auto Show at the Convention Center. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)