Jack Dorsey reportedly stepping down as Twitter’s chief executive

Jack Dorsey, the co-founder and chief executive officer of Twitter Inc., is stepping down, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Dorsey, 45, is also the head of payments company Square Inc. and has been taking an increasing interest in cryptocurrencies recently.

CNBC reported the news earlier Monday, without providing any other details. Twitter couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Twitter shares jumped 3.8% at 9:47 a.m. in New York.