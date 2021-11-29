Advertisement
Jack Dorsey reportedly stepping down as Twitter’s chief executive

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has his fingers laced together under his chin.
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, pictured in 2018, will step down at Twitter's chief executive, according to a person familiar with the situation.
(Associated Press)
By Ed Hammond
Bloomberg
Jack Dorsey, the co-founder and chief executive officer of Twitter Inc., is stepping down, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Dorsey, 45, is also the head of payments company Square Inc. and has been taking an increasing interest in cryptocurrencies recently.

CNBC reported the news earlier Monday, without providing any other details. Twitter couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Twitter shares jumped 3.8% at 9:47 a.m. in New York.

