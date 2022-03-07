Advertisement
Business

S&P 500 falls 3%, its biggest drop in 16 months

A street sign for Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange
The Standard & Poor’s 500 fell 3%, its biggest drop in 16 months, after a barrel of U.S. crude surged to nearly $120 on the possibility that Washington could bar imports from Russia.
(Associated Press)
By Stan Choe and Alex Veiga
Associated Press
Stocks fell sharply on Wall Street on Monday after another big leap for oil prices threatened to squeeze inflation’s grip on the global economy.

Overseas markets also fell, taking their cue from oil’s movements.

Oil prices had gone as high as $130 a barrel. Gold and a measure of nervousness on Wall Street also rose.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 2.4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gave up 3.6%.

Oil prices have soared recently on worries that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will upend already tight supplies. Russia is one of the world’s largest energy producers, and oil prices were already high before the attack because the global economy is demanding more fuel following its coronavirus-caused shutdown.

A Ukrainian volunteer Oleksandr Osetynskyi, 44 holds a Ukrainian flag and directs hundreds of refugees after fleeing from the Ukraine and arriving at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Monday, March 7, 2022. Russia announced yet another cease-fire and a handful of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee Ukraine. Previous such measures have fallen apart and Moscow’s armed forces continued to pummel some Ukrainian cities with rockets Monday. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

