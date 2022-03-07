S&P 500 falls 3%, its biggest drop in 16 months

Stocks fell sharply on Wall Street on Monday after another big leap for oil prices threatened to squeeze inflation’s grip on the global economy.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 fell 3%, its biggest drop in 16 months, after a barrel of U.S. crude surged to nearly $120 on the possibility that Washington could bar imports from Russia.

Overseas markets also fell, taking their cue from oil’s movements.

Oil prices had gone as high as $130 a barrel. Gold and a measure of nervousness on Wall Street also rose.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 2.4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gave up 3.6%.

Oil prices have soared recently on worries that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will upend already tight supplies. Russia is one of the world’s largest energy producers, and oil prices were already high before the attack because the global economy is demanding more fuel following its coronavirus-caused shutdown.