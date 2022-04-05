Advertisement
Smart & Final gouged egg prices during COVID-19 rush, says California attorney general

Shoppers push carts inside a Smart & Final soda aisle.
People shop before the pandemic inside a Smart & Final Extra! in Los Angeles.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
By Kenan DraughorneStaff Writer 
As panicked shoppers stocked up on grocery essentials during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Smart & Final made them pay.

The grocery chain engaged in price-gouging on four premium egg products between March 4 and June 22, 2020, state Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta said Tuesday as his office announced a settlement with the Commerce, Calif.-based supermarket company.

According to Bonta, Smart & Final sold more than 100,000 cartons of illegally priced eggs, having raised the price by more than 10% — the maximum increase allowed by California law.

The grocery chain will pay $175,000 in penalties.

“It is unacceptable to take advantage of hardworking California families during times of crisis,” said Bonta. “When California first went into lockdown at the beginning of the pandemic, there was a run on essential supplies, and unfortunately, some businesses saw this as an opportunity to pad their bottom line.”

