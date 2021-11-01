Kenan Draughorne is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. He graduated from the University of Southern California, where he served as an editor at the Daily Trojan. Before joining The Times, he was a local editor at Patch and wrote for music publications such as DJBooth, HipHopDX and Ones to Watch. When he’s not writing a story, you can find him skating across Dockweiler Beach, playing the drums or furiously updating his Spotify playlists. He is a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class.