Elon Musk says he has $46.5 billion in financing ready to buy Twitter
Elon Musk says he has lined up $46.5 billion in financing to buy Twitter, and he’s trying to negotiate an agreement with the company.
Last week, Musk announced an offer to buy the social media company for $54.20 per share, or about $43 billion. At the time, he did not say how he would finance the acquisition.
The Tesla chief executive says Thursday in documents filed with U.S. securities regulators that he’s exploring what’s known as a tender offer to buy all of the social media platform’s common stock for $54.20 per share in cash. Under a tender offer Musk, who owns about 9% of Twitter shares, would take his offer directly to other shareholders, bypassing the board.
A cryptic tweet referencing a 1956 Elvis Presley hit was a likely wink-and-nod reference to a potential tender offer to Twitter Inc. shareholders for control of the company.
But Musk hasn’t decided yet whether to do that.
The documents say Twitter has not responded to Musk’s proposal.
Last week Twitter’s board adopted a “poison pill” defense that could make a takeover attempt prohibitively expensive.
Twitter’s board, responding to Elon Musk’s offer to take the company private, adopts a measure that would shield it from hostile acquisition bids.
The filing states that “entities related to [Musk] have received commitment letters committing to provide an aggregate of approximately $46.5 billion.”
Must-read stories from the L.A. Times
Get the day's top news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.