Advertisement
Share
Business

Elon Musk says he has $46.5 billion in financing ready to buy Twitter

A close-up of Elon Musk laughing
Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Elon Musk said in documents filed with U.S. securities regulators that he’s exploring a tender offer to buy all of Twitter’s common stock for $54.20 per share in cash.
(Hannibal Hanschke / Associated Press)
By TOM KRISHER
Associated Press
Share

Elon Musk says he has lined up $46.5 billion in financing to buy Twitter, and he’s trying to negotiate an agreement with the company.

Last week, Musk announced an offer to buy the social media company for $54.20 per share, or about $43 billion. At the time, he did not say how he would finance the acquisition.

The Tesla chief executive says Thursday in documents filed with U.S. securities regulators that he’s exploring what’s known as a tender offer to buy all of the social media platform’s common stock for $54.20 per share in cash. Under a tender offer Musk, who owns about 9% of Twitter shares, would take his offer directly to other shareholders, bypassing the board.

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award in Berlin on Dec. 1, 2020. As Twitter’s newest board member and largest shareholder, Musk is already floating suggestions for changes he’d like to see on the social media platform. In a series of tweets late Saturday, April 9, 2022, Musk said that the company should include an “authentication checkmark” as a feature of its Twitter Blue premium subscription service, which costs $3 a month. (Hannibal Hanschke/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Technology and the Internet

Elon Musk hints at tender offer to Twitter shareholders

A cryptic tweet referencing a 1956 Elvis Presley hit was a likely wink-and-nod reference to a potential tender offer to Twitter Inc. shareholders for control of the company.

But Musk hasn’t decided yet whether to do that.

The documents say Twitter has not responded to Musk’s proposal.

Advertisement

Last week Twitter’s board adopted a “poison pill” defense that could make a takeover attempt prohibitively expensive.

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington, Monday, March 9, 2020. Mercurial billionaire Elon Musk now says he wants to buy Twitter outright, taking it private to restore its commitment to what he terms “free speech.” But his offer, which seemed to fall flat with investors on Thursday, April 14, 2022 raises as many questions as it answers. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Technology and the Internet

Twitter adopts ‘poison pill’ to ward off Elon Musk takeover

Twitter’s board, responding to Elon Musk’s offer to take the company private, adopts a measure that would shield it from hostile acquisition bids.

The filing states that “entities related to [Musk] have received commitment letters committing to provide an aggregate of approximately $46.5 billion.”

Business

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement