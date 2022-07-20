Advertisement
Share
Business

California pension fund reports $29-billion loss, first since Great Recession, amid market turmoil

The California Public Employees' Retirement System building
CalPERS reported a loss of more than 6% last fiscal year. “Tumultuous global markets played a role,” the pension fund said in a release.
(Carl Costas / For The Times)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
Share

The California Public Employees’ Retirement System reported a loss of more than 6% last fiscal year, its first negative investment return since the Great Recession, the state pension fund said Wednesday.

At the close of the 2021-22 fiscal year, which ended June 30, the fund stood at $440 billion, a loss of nearly $30 billion from the previous year, when CalPERS reported a positive 21.3% return to bring the fund’s total to $469 billion.

“Tumultuous global markets played a role in CalPERS’ first loss since the global financial crisis of 2009,” the organization said Wednesday in a release.

FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form. It’s the time of year to start thinking about taxes - what's ahead and what can be done now to manage. But the upcoming tax filing season is going to be trickier for many Americans due to rampant unemployment, working from home and general upheaval due to COVID-19. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

California

California is expanding tax credits. Thousands who need it most may not claim them

Gov. Newsom has extended tax credits for California taxpayers, including creating an incentive for former foster youth. But hurdles remain.

CalPERS, which provides retirement benefits to more than 2 million members with the largest public pension fund in the U.S., reported investments in stocks dropped 13.1% in value. Fixed-income investments, such as bonds, fell 14.5%. These “public market investments” make up nearly 80% of the fund.

Advertisement

CalPERS’ private equity investments and real assets, however, gained more than 20% each, although those figures were as of March 31.

“Our traditional diversification strategies were less effective than expected, as we saw both public equity and fixed income assets fall in tandem,” CalPERS Chief Investment Officer Nicole Musicco said in the release.

As a result of the overall loss, the fund ended the fiscal year with 72% of the money it needs to meet all its financial obligations.

After a banner 2020-21 fiscal year, the system was 82% funded.

The loss comes as CalPERS has sought to stabilize itself, two years after previous investment chief Ben Meng stepped down abruptly.

BusinessCalifornia
Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement