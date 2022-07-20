Workers at San Diego hotel walk off the job as Comic-Con returns

Hilton San Diego Bayfront hotel workers, following a day of unproductive bargaining talks, will go on strike Wednesday, just hours before the start of Comic-Con at the adjacent convention center, the union confirmed late Tuesday night.

Workers, who have been without a contract since November, voted overwhelmingly Friday in favor of authorizing a strike if no progress was made in negotiations.

Leaders of Unite Here Local 30, which represents hotel workers throughout the county, said they reached an impasse with the hotel following 13 hours of talks that ended at 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The Hilton Bayfront is wrapped with a building advertisement for the FX TV series “American Horror Story” as part of Comic-Con 2022. (Gary Robbins/San Diego Union-Tribune)

Representatives of the hotel could not be reached late Tuesday night. A Hilton spokesperson previously issued a statement saying that it “maintains a cooperative and productive relationship” with the union and is “confident that we will reach an agreement that is beneficial to our valued Team Members and to our hotel.”

The decision to strike, the union said, hinged on two key issues — pay and the hotel’s policy of not having housekeepers clean rooms daily, a practice that became commonplace in many hotels during the pandemic. The rooms are instead cleaned once guests check out, unless they specifically request more frequent cleaning.

“We have been negotiating for months,” said Rick Bates, director of policy for the union. Bates said workers were seeking a wage increase of $4 an hour over two years, while the hotel offered a $2.50 raise and no change in the room-cleaning policy, which Unite Here estimates has resulted in 30% fewer hours for housekeepers. “We can’t allow room attendants to continue suffering in a billion-dollar industry,” he said.

The union represents about 450 full-time employees at the Hilton Bayfront and an additional 150 on-call workers. Bates said that “hundreds” of workers will be striking, starting as early as 4 a.m.

While the workers at the 1,190-room convention hotel earn considerably more than the minimum wage, they still struggle to make ends meet in a county where housing costs are especially high. Hourly pay for non-tipped workers at the Hilton — including housekeepers, stewards and front desk agents — ranges from $19.30 to $20.65.

Just a week ago, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, joined by two City Council members, spoke at a union rally in support of the hotel workers.

“We value essential workers and we have to show we value them right now, and the way to do that is to pass a fair contract with good wages and good benefits,” Gloria said at the gathering.

The start of a strike just as Comic-Con is making its long-awaited return to a full in-person convention has the potential to become a public relations nightmare, given its close proximity to the convention center, where up to 135,000 attendees are expected to gather through Sunday. Not only is the hotel sold out, but its Indigo Ballroom is also a venue for several convention panels.

The hotel has welcomed the return of Comic-Con, posting whimsical videos on Twitter showcasing the property — and some of its employees — as it prepares for the big event. One video shows a “team member” transforming the in-house Starbucks with intricate drawings, just for Comic-Con.

The last hotel strike in San Diego was in the fall of 2018 when workers at the Westin San Diego Gaslamp walked off their jobs for 35 days. The strike ended after a new contract was negotiated giving housekeepers a 40% pay raise over four years.