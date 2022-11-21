As Wall Street slips, the return of Bob Iger helps Disney soar

Stocks slipped in morning trading on Wall Street on Monday to kick off a holiday-shortened week.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 fell 0.4% as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite fell 0.7%.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 24 points, or 0.1%, to 33,725. The index held up better than the rest of the market largely because of a 7% jump by Walt Disney Co. after the entertainment giant announced that it had ousted Chief Executive Bob Chapek and brought back his predecessor, Bob Iger, to replace him.

Energy stocks were among the biggest losers in the broader market as U.S. crude oil prices fell 4.4%. Exxon Mobil slipped 2.4%.

Technology stocks also weighed down major indexes. Apple fell 1.6%.

European and Asian markets were lower.

Bond yields fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, slipped to 3.80% from 3.83% late Friday.

Investors face a relatively quiet week and markets in the U.S. will be closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving and close early Friday.

The Federal Reserve will release minutes on Wednesday from its latest policy meeting and potentially give investors more insight into the central bank’s fight against inflation. The Fed remains a main focus for investors as it continues raising interest rates to fight stubbornly high prices on everything from food to clothing.

The Fed has said that it might scale back the size of its next rate increase, but that it may have to ultimately raise rates to a higher-than-expected level to reach its goal of taming painfully high prices. Its benchmark rate currently stands at 3.75% to 4%, up from close to zero in March.

Wall Street is concerned that the Fed could go too far in raising interest rates and cause the economy to skid it into a recession. Inflation has been easing somewhat, while key points of the economy, including consumer spending and employment, remain strong.

Investors don’t have much economic news to review this week, but some late earnings and corporate updates could provide some insight into inflation’s path and ongoing impact.

Carvana fell 10.6% after saying it would slash its workforce by 8% as inflation and higher interest rates squeeze the auto market.

Electronics retailer Best Buy and discount retailer Dollar Tree will report their latest financial results Tuesday. Farming equipment maker Deere will report its results Wednesday.