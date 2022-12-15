Advertisement
Business

Twitter suspends accounts of several journalists who covered Elon Musk

Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition
Among those who were banned from Twitter on Thursday night are journalists who wrote and tweeted about the suspension of an account tracking the publicly available whereabouts of Elon Musk’s private jet.
(Susan Walsh / Associated Press)
By Jaimie DingStaff Writer 
Share

Several journalists who covered Elon Musk were suspended from Twitter on Thursday night, days after an account tracking the whereabouts of Musk’s private jet was also banned from the platform.

Among those whose accounts were suspended are Ryan Mac from the New York Times, Donie O'Sullivan from CNN, Matt Binder from Mashable, Drew Harwell from the Washington Post, political pundit Keith Olbermann and Steve Herman from the government-funded Voice of America.

Harwell’s last post before being suspended was about Twitter removing the account of one of its competitors, Mastodon, for posting a link to its own version of the @ElonJet account that tracked Musk’s plane, according to a tweet from NBC News reporter Ben Collins.

Advertisement

Olbermann’s last tweet asked people to re-create word for word Harwell’s post and link to an article by independent journalist Aaron Rupar, whose account was also suspended, that criticized Musk for his “populist cosplay” while being one of the richest men in the world.

Mac tweeted from a newly created account that he was given no warning or explanation about his suspension.

“I report on Twitter, Elon Musk and his companies. And I will continue to do so,” he tweeted. Collins confirmed in a tweet that the new account, @MacSilenced, was the real Mac.

The nine or more accounts banned Thursday night are not the first to be taken down after tweeting about Musk.

The @ElonJet account was previously suspended, briefly reinstated, and removed again despite Musk’s previous promise to leave the account alone.

FILE - A receptionist works in the lobby of the building that houses the Twitter office in New York, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. On Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, Twitter continued to bleed engineers and other workers after new owner Elon Musk gave them a choice to pledge to “hardcore” work or resign with severance pay. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Business

Twitter must tell fired workers about severance lawsuit, judge rules

Twitter must advise fired workers of a class-action lawsuit before asking them to sign a waiver saying they will not sue the company, a judge says.

“My commitment to free speech extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk,” Musk said in a Nov. 6 tweet.

Musk, a self-described free speech absolutist, vowed to make sweeping changes to the social media platform once he finalized his control over the company. He was critical of Twitter’s ban on certain kinds of speech and questioned whether those rules undermined democracy.

Last month, Twitter reinstated the account of former President Trump, who was suspended in January for his role in inciting a violent riot at the U.S. Capitol. Under Musk, the company also restored the accounts of other controversial users, including conservative Canadian podcaster Jordan Peterson and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

BusinessTechnology and the Internet
Jaimie Ding

Jaimie Ding is a Business reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times, she wrote for the Oregonian, the Sacramento Bee, the Associated Press and Claremont Colleges newspaper, the Student Life. Ding was raised in the Portland, Ore., area and graduated from Scripps College with a degree in politics. Outside of journalism, she’s also passionate about good food and live music. She was a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement