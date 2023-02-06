Stocks slip as worries about interest rates weigh on Wall Street

Wall Street is slipping on Monday, adding to losses from the end of last week on worries about higher interest rates and inflation.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 was 0.6% lower in early trading and on track for a second straight fall after a stunningly strong report on the U.S. jobs market dented the market’s hopes for easing interest rates. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 170 points, or 0.5%, at 33,755, as of 9:48 a.m. Eastern time, while the Nasdaq composite was 0.6% lower.

Some of the sharpest action was again in the bond market, where expectations are rising for the Federal Reserve to stay firm on keeping interest rates higher to combat inflation. The Fed has been signaling such an approach for a long time, but the market has stubbornly refused to believe it.

The yield on the two-year Treasury, which tends to track expectations for the Fed, leaped again. It zoomed to 4.41% from 4.29% late Friday and just 4.10% before the release of the jobs report. That’s a significant move for the bond market. The 10-year yield, which helps set rates for mortgages and other important loans, jumped to 3.62% from 3.52% late Friday.

Advertisement

Higher rates are intended to slow the economy by suppressing demand for purchases that can fuel inflation. But they also raise the risk of a recession and hurt markets in the meantime.

Friday’s jobs report showed that U.S. employers added a third of a million more jobs than expected last month despite higher rates. Normally, such strength would be good news for markets. At the least, it should mean higher sales for many companies.

But it also raised worries that a too-strong labor market will keep inflationary pressures alive and force the Fed to keep rates higher for longer. Investors have been hoping that cooling inflation could get the Fed to pause its rate increases soon and even cut rates late this year.

Such hopes had driven a big rally on Wall Street to start the year, and the S&P 500 still remains up more than 7% for 2023 so far. The stocks leading the way had been the ones most beaten down last year by the swift rise in rates engineered by the Fed to combat inflation. Those include tech stocks and others seen as the riskiest or most expensive.

Investors came into the year extremely skeptical about such stocks, but once they ticked up, momentum for them quickly snowballed. Analysts have said the rebound was more about investors’ sentiment than any changes in the economy or other fundamentals.

Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell may give some more clues about where rates are heading on Tuesday, when he’s scheduled to speak at the Economic Club of Washington, D.C.

Opinion Opinion: One smart way to win over working-class voters — and help the economy Politicians on both sides are making more jobs available to people without four-year degrees. But Democrats have the most to gain if the practice becomes party platform.

Besides Powell, markets are also waiting to hear earnings reports from nearly 100 companies in the S&P 500 this week.

With roughly half the companies in the S&P 500 having reported results from the last quarter, they’re on track for a roughly 5% drop from year-earlier levels, according to FactSet. That would be the first such drop since the summer of 2020, when the pandemic was ravaging the global economy.

Tyson Foods fell 5.4% after it reported weaker profit and revenue for its latest quarter than analysts expected.

AP writers Joe McDonald and Matt Ott contributed to this report.

