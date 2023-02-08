Some Twitter users are unable to post, told they’re ‘over daily limit’

Some Twitter users were unable to send tweets Wednesday afternoon, instead getting an automated message saying they were “over the daily limit for sending Tweets,” even for users who hadn’t posted yet for the day.

The limit for tweets per day is 2,400, according to Twitter’s Help Center. Downdetector, a site that tracks technical outages for apps, also showed a spike in user reports of trouble on the site, rising to 9,500 just after 2:30 p.m. Pacific time.

Twitter didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment, and neither the San Francisco company nor its new owner, Elon Musk, have posted an update about the issues.

Glitches also plagued other features within the Twitter app. Some users were unable to access direct messages, and others couldn’t follow additional accounts. Tweetdeck, the feature for power users who like to manage multiple timelines at once, was also down for some people.

Advertisement

Users have expressed concern about a widespread Twitter breakdown since billionaire Musk took over the social network last year and immediately fired 50% of the company’s workforce. Many of those who left Twitter worked on core infrastructure projects that help keep the site operational. Some users and former employees openly fretted that such a sudden reduction in staff might lead to cascading product outages.