Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Politics

Trump Twitter account ‘permanently suspended’

President Trump, in a video, says the "new administration will be inaugurated" Jan. 20 and he'll focus on the transition.
In a video message, President Trump says now that Congress has certified the election results, the “new administration will be inaugurated on Jan. 20" and his “focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power.”
(The White House)
By Eli StokolsStaff Writer 
Share
WASHINGTON — 

President Trump’s Twitter account was “permanently suspended” Friday night, two days after his rhetoric and tweets were widely blamed for sparking a violent siege of the U.S. Capitol that left five people dead.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” the company said in a tweet.

Just a day earlier, the company had reinstated the president’s account, which is followed by more than 88 million people, after a 28-hour suspension in response to his messages of support to rioters as the insurrection was underway at the Capitol.

Trump, whose has used the platform constantly over the last four years to disseminate information, announce the firings of staffers, threaten enemies, praise allies and express his real-time reactions to the news, has railed about the need to rein in tech companies as Silicon Valley, under pressure from lawmakers, has started to label many of his missives as dubious or outright false.

Advertisement

Just last month, he vetoed a military funding bill in part because it did not include a repeal of Section 230 of the 1996 law that gives tech companies immunity from legal liability for user content disseminated on their platforms.

Politics

82 arrested so far in connection with the pro-Trump Capitol mob

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: Protesters gather storm the Capitol and halt a joint session of the 117th Congress on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Politics

82 arrested so far in connection with the pro-Trump Capitol mob

82 people arrested so far after a violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. The search for more suspects continues, authorities say.

After his account was briefly reinstated Thursday night, Trump tweeted a relatively conciliatory statement admonishing the rioters and, for the first time, acknowledging that he would be leaving the White House on Jan. 20, as Congress had certified the results of the presidential election.

But on Friday morning, Trump sent out two tweets undercutting that message, one encouraging his supporters and another stating that he would not be attending President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Advertisement

Politics

Long warned against inciting violence, Trump does so with supporters’ Capitol siege

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: A protester holds a Trump flag inside the US Capitol Building near the Senate Chamber on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Politics

Long warned against inciting violence, Trump does so with supporters’ Capitol siege

After months of election-fraud lies and years of bellicose rhetoric, Trump gets blame from both parties for his supporters’ violent bid to subvert the election result.

“The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future,” Trump tweeted. “They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!”

In a detailed explanation of its action, Twitter cited those two tweets specifically as being “in violation of the Glorification of Violence Policy” that Trump was warned about earlier in the week, saying his language prompted the company’s decision that his @realDonaldTrump account would be “immediately permanently suspended from the service.”

Facebook and Instagram announced earlier in the week that their temporary suspensions of Trump’s accounts would extend through Jan. 20, when he leaves office.

PoliticsWorld & NationElection 2020
Eli Stokols

Eli Stokols is a White House reporter based in the Los Angeles Times’ Washington, D.C., bureau.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement