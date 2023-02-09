Advertisement
Business

Yahoo will eliminate 1,000 jobs in latest tech workforce cuts

Flowers bloom in front of a Yahoo sign at the company's headquarters in Sunnyvale, Calif.
Yahoo Inc. joins the tech industry layoff wave, cutting about 1,000 jobs starting this week with more to come as it restructures its advertising tech division.
(Associated Press)
By Lucy Papachristou
Bloomberg
Share

Yahoo Inc. will eliminate about 1,000 jobs beginning this week, or roughly 12% of its employees, the first round of cuts in a larger plan to restructure its advertising tech division amid a wave of layoffs in the industry.

The company, owned by Apollo Global Management Inc., plans to reduce head count at its Yahoo for Business ad tech unit by almost 50% by the end of 2023, or more than 20% of the workforce at Yahoo, a company spokesperson said.

“These changes announced today are entirely within the context of creating a better business plan for that division going forward,” Chief Executive Jim Lanzone said Thursday in an interview.

Advertisement

“The company has taken many bites of the apple here in trying to make it work over the years, but as a stand-alone company we had to take a very honest view in how we apply our resources,” Lanzone said.

Digital advertising providers have had to grapple with skittish customers who are concerned about the uncertain economic climate. Yahoo’s restructuring will create a new division called Yahoo Advertising, which will focus ad sales teams on the company’s properties, including Yahoo Finance, Yahoo News and Yahoo Sports.

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 22: Union workers rallied in downtown Los Angeles Monday morning in support of unionizing Alabama Amazon workers. Local labor union members, elected officials, clergy, and community members held the rally to call attention to "the ever growing union busting industry and culture used to suppress workers rights across the nation." the group says. The group began at Grand Park and marched to 1 Cal Plaza at 300 South Grand Ave to the headquarters of Morgan Lewis, a law firm apparently used by Amazon and some of the largest corporations in the world. According to the protestors, "Every year, corporations spend billions of dollars on union-busting consultants to suppress the voice of workers.The union election in Bessemer, Alabama has received national attention over the last few months as workers fight to join Retail, Wholesale, and Department Store Union/UFCW, potentially establishing the first unionized facility in the company's history." According to the protesters. Downtown on Monday, March 22, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times).

Technology and the Internet

Column: The real aim of big tech’s layoffs: bringing workers to heel

Wildly profitable tech companies are citing an as-yet notional recession to make deep workforce cuts. They may have another agenda.

The company is “very profitable,” Lanzone said, adding that the job cuts were due more to the division’s restructuring than troubles in the ad market. “We would’ve made these changes even at the peak of the market,” he said.

Yahoo is “still hiring aggressively,” Lanzone said, and employees who lose their jobs will be considered for other roles at the company.

Axios earlier reported the job cuts.

BusinessTechnology and the Internet

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement