Biden administration backs new bill that could ban TikTok

The White House endorsed a bipartisan bill that could give the president authority to ban or force a sale of TikTok, support that could hasten its passage and break a deadlock over how to handle privacy concerns around the popular Chinese-owned app.

Sens. Mark Warner (D-Va.) and John Thune (R-S.D.) are among co-sponsors of the legislation. The bill, introduced Tuesday, would give the president the authority to force the sale of foreign-owned technologies, applications, software or e-commerce platforms if they present a national security threat to U.S. users.

It doesn’t mention TikTok by name, but the video-sharing app from Beijing-based Bytedance Ltd., which has about 100 million users in the U.S., is the clear target.

“We look forward to continue working with both Democrats and Republicans on this bill, and urge Congress to act quickly to send it to the president’s desk,” national security advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement.

This is the first time the Biden administration has weighed in on legislation to deal with the app, which the White House says poses national security risks. Warner and his co-sponsors have worked closely with the administration for months in the lead-up to the bill’s introduction.

Warner’s bill could solve a major problem for the Biden administration. For months, the administration has been trying to come to a national security deal with TikTok that would limit China’s ability to access U.S. users’ data. But that process has stalled amid concerns that it doesn’t sufficiently address the threats posed.

“These risks are not going away and unfortunately our tools to date have been limited,” Warner told a briefing Tuesday. “We are going to create a new set of authorities.”

TikTok’s opponents in Congress have rejected the company’s assurances that its Chinese owner doesn’t have access to U.S. users’ data, including viewing patterns and geolocation. In addition, reports that TikTok promotes or hides certain content has raised questions about whether Chinese authorities could influence what content American users see.

The bill would still need to go through a Senate committee, and it’s unclear where the measure ranks among Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer’s priorities. The New York Democrat determines whether it would come to the floor for a vote. But anti-China sentiment is strong in Congress and bipartisan.

“We’re very united on this topic” Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) told reporters. He said the U.S. needs to “bring all aspects of American power and policy” to the China challenge.

The growing backlash has prompted TikTok to wage an all-out charm offensive, spending $2.1 million in the second quarter of last year alone on lobbying Congress on issues including children’s privacy, content moderation and antitrust.

TikTok has presented a security plan called Project Texas that pledges to insulate the company’s U.S. operation from Chinese influence. The plan includes an independent board of directors to oversee data security, third-party vetting and a partnership with the U.S. company Oracle Corp. to store user data and audit the platform’s algorithms.

“The goal here is to have a massive amount of oversight,” Will Farrell, who leads TikTok’s U.S. data security team, said at a conference in Washington on Monday. “So you don’t have to take our word for it.”

