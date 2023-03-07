Advertisement
Business

Drug to prevent preterm birth pulled from market, years after it was shown ineffective

The home page of makena.com is seen on a desktop computer.
The home page of makena.com is seen on a desktop computer last year.
(Jerome Adamstein / Los Angeles Times)
By Melody Petersen
Staff WriterFollow
A pharmaceutical company selling the only drug approved to prevent preterm birth said Tuesday that it would withdraw the medicine from the market.

Covis Pharma said it told the Food and Drug Administration that it would voluntarily withdraw the medicine called Makena, which a study in 2019 showed did not work to extend pregnancies.

“While we stand by Makena’s favorable benefit-risk profile, including its efficacy in women at highest risk of preterm birth, we are seeking to voluntarily withdraw the product and work with the FDA to effectuate an orderly wind-down,” Raghav Chari, the company’s chief innovation officer, said in a statement.

The Times detailed in a February 2022 investigation how Covis and the companies that previously owned the rights to Makena profited by taking a cheap, decades-old medicine with questionable effectiveness and safety and securing FDA authorization for its use.

The FDA had asked Covis, which is owned by private equity firm Apollo Global Management, to pull the drug in 2019. The company refused.

BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 21: Brittany Horsey of Baltimore, MD, poses for a portrait in the living room of her Grandmother's home on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 in Baltimore, MD. Horsey was prescribed a drug called Makena during her pregnancies with two children because her doctor believed she was at risk of having them too soon - yet both times the drug didn't work: the babies were born prematurely and Horsey still suffered from Makena's side effects, including being hit by migraines and depression. The FDA has asked Makena's maker to remove the drug from the market because repeated studies have shown it does not work, but the company has refused and continues to promote it. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

A drug for pregnant women doesn’t work, according to the FDA. A company is selling it anyway

The drug Makena doesn’t reduce the risk of preterm birth, a study found, and the FDA recommended it be taken off the market. Its maker has refused.

Instead the company, relying on complex federal regulations, asked the FDA to hold a hearing on its request to remove Makena from pharmacies.

At that hearing, not held until October of last year, a committee of experts voted 14-1 that sales of the drug should end because of the lack of scientific proof that it was effective.

At the same time, the drug has a plethora of documented side effects, including depression and hypertension. The FDA says that Makena’s possible long-term effects on women and their children are still unknown.

The agency approved Makena 12 years ago despite limited evidence that it worked and objections from an agency scientist.

The FDA must still act on Covis’ request to voluntarily withdraw Makena.

Melody Petersen

Melody Petersen is an investigative reporter covering healthcare and business for the Los Angeles Times. Send her tips securely on Signal at (213) 327-8634.

