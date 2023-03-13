Advertisement
Business

First Republic shares sink in sign of broadening Silicon Valley Bank contagion

A First Republic Bank branch sign.
First Republic Bank shares fell a record 78% despite a statement from the bank late Sunday that it had more than $70 billion in unused liquidity.
(Paul Sakuma / Associated Press)
By Max Reyes and Steven Arons
Bloomberg
Share

The turmoil following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank continued to spread Monday, with First Republic Bank shares falling a record 78% at the open despite efforts by the U.S. regional lender to reassure investors on its liquidity.

Trading in the shares was halted after the declines, which accelerated despite a statement from the bank late Sunday that it had more than $70 billion in unused liquidity to fund operations from agreements that included the Federal Reserve and JPMorgan Chase.

“The additional borrowing capacity from the Federal Reserve, continued access to funding through the Federal Home Loan Bank, and ability to access additional financing through JPMorgan Chase increases, diversifies, and further strengthens First Republic’s existing liquidity profile,” the bank said.

The assurances failed to win over investors with many rushing for safety in U.S. and German debt, underlining concerns over the potential for rising interest rates to uncover hidden risks elsewhere. European bank stocks slumped even though analysts including at Deutsche Bank AG and Citigroup said the SVB crisis had little bearing on the outlook for lenders in the region which have recently posted robust profits.

Advertisement

More liquidity is available through the Fed’s new lending facility, according to the First Republic statement.

President Joe Biden speaks about the banking system in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, March 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Politics

Biden says banking system is safe, blames Trump for Silicon Valley Bank failure

Biden blames Trump for scaling back regulations, which he said contributed to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and the closure of Signature Bank.

The announcement came after First Republic’s liquidity came under pressure along with other regional banks after SVB Financial Group’s banking unit collapsed into receivership on Friday.

In the U.K., HSBC Holdings Plc is buying SVB’s U.K. arm, after a frantic weekend where ministers and bankers explored various ways to avert the SVB unit’s collapse.

Germany’s financial regulator BaFin announced Monday that it had frozen SVB’s branch in the country. Silicon Valley Bank Germany Branch will not be allowed to sell assets or make payments because it’s at risk of not being able to fulfill commitments to creditors, BaFin said in a statement.

The German operations aren’t considered to be systemically relevant, BaFin said. The Frankfurt-based institution’s balance sheet amounted to 789.2 million euros ($842.3 million) at the end of last year and doesn’t take deposits, according to the regulator.

Shares at Credit Suisse Group AG tumbled 15% on Monday morning, without any evidence of a clear link to the SVB crisis. The troubled Swiss lender is in the midst of a complex overhaul and has struggled to hold on to client cash amid concerns over its return to profitability.

People look at signs posted outside of an entrance to Silicon Valley Bank in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, March 10, 2023. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation is seizing the assets of Silicon Valley Bank, marking the largest bank failure since Washington Mutual during the height of the 2008 financial crisis. The FDIC ordered the closure of Silicon Valley Bank and immediately took position of all deposits at the bank Friday. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Business

Column: With demands for a bank bailout, Silicon Valley shows its ‘small government’ mantra was just a pose

Demands by the tech industry’s most vocal libertarians for a government bailout of Silicon Valley call to mind the old saw: The goal in business to privatize profits and socialize losses.

Before SVB’s collapse, analysts at Bloomberg Intelligence saw First Republic as potentially posting better loan growth and asset quality than its peers, as it focuses on high net worth individuals in urban markets and has a “conservative credit culture.”

Business

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement