Parent of Silicon Valley Bank seeks bankruptcy protection

Customers line up outside a Silicon Valley Bank branch in Wellesley, Mass., on Monday
Customers line up outside a Silicon Valley Bank branch in Wellesley, Mass., on Monday. SVB Financial Group is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Friday..
(Steven Senne / Associated Press)
By MICHELLE CHAPMAN
Associated Press
NEW YORK — 

The parent of Silicon Valley Bank, seized last week by the U.S., is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

SVB Financial Group, along with its chief executive officer and chief financial officer, were targeted this week in a class-action lawsuit that claims the company didn’t disclose the risks that future interest rate increases would have on its business.

SVB Financial Group is no longer affiliated with Silicon Valley Bank after its seizure by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Its collapse was the second-biggest bank failure in U.S. history after the demise of Washington Mutual in 2008.

The bank’s successor, Silicon Valley Bridge Bank, is being run under the jurisdiction of the FDIC and is not included in the Chapter 11 filing.

“The Chapter 11 process will allow SVB Financial Group to preserve value as it evaluates strategic alternatives for its prized businesses and assets, especially SVB Capital and SVB Securities,” William Kosturos, chief restructuring officer for SVB Financial Group, said in a statement on Friday.

Los Angeles, CA - March 13: People enter the First Republic Bank downtown on Monday, March 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. Dozens of customers lined up outside of a First Republic Bank in southern California on Saturday eager to withdraw their funds in the wake of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. There had been fears following SVB's demise for First Republic's future when analysts pointed out the similarities between the estimated value of their assets versus the actual value.(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times).

Banks in crisis: What you should know

From Silicon Valley Bank's failure to the rescue of First Republic, keep up with the latest developments in the crisis of confidence afflicting banks in California and beyond.

Banks in crisis: What you should know

From Silicon Valley Bank’s failure to the rescue of First Republic, keep up with the latest developments in the crisis of confidence afflicting banks in California and beyond.

Regulated broker-dealer SVB Securities and funds of venture capital and private credit fund platform SVB Capital and its general partner entities are not included in the Chapter 11 filing and continue to operate normally.

Funded debt for SVB Financial Group is about $3.3 billion in aggregate principal amount of unsecured notes. There is no claim against SVB Capital or SVB Securities. SVB Financial Group also has $3.7 billion of preferred equity outstanding.

SVB Financial Group believes it has approximately $2.2 billion of liquidity. The Santa Clara-based company said it‘s also exploring strategic options for other valuable investment securities accounts and other assets it has.

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 3, 2020 file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pauses during a news conference to discuss an announcement from the Federal Open Market Committee, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Podcasts

The Times podcast: Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse may affect your interest rate

When inflation is high, the Federal Reserve has historically raised interest rates. But in times of economic uncertainty and risky banking practices, raising rates could cause an overcorrection — and spark a recession.

The shuttering of Silicon Valley Bank a week ago and of New York-based Signature Bank on Sunday has revived bad memories of the financial crisis that plunged the United States into the Great Recession of 2008.

Over the weekend the federal government, determined to restore public confidence in the banking system, moved to protect all the banks’ deposits, even those that exceeded the FDIC’s $250,000 limit per individual account.

Business

