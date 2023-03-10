Advertisement
Business

Silicon Valley Bank collapses, enters FDIC receivership

The Silicon Valley Bank logo displayed on a smartphone screen
Silicon Valley Bank, known as SVB, has played a key role in the Silicon Valley startup scene for years.
(NurPhoto via Getty Images)
By Amelia Pollard
Bloomberg
Share

Silicon Valley Bank collapsed into Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. receivership on Friday after its long-established customer base of tech startups grew worried and yanked their deposits.

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation in a statement Friday said it has taken possession of the Santa Clara-based bank and appointed the FDIC as receiver, citing inadequate liquidity and insolvency.

Receivership typically means a bank’s deposits will be assumed by another, healthy bank, or the FDIC will pay depositors up to the $250,000 insured limit.

Advertisement

Problems mounted for the bank in March after Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund and other high-profile venture capital firms advised their portfolio companies to pull money from the bank. That advice came a day after SVB Financial Group, the bank’s parent company, announced it would try to raise more than $2 billion following a significant loss on its portfolio.

SVB was founded in 1983 over a poker game between Bill Biggerstaff and Robert Medearis, according to a statement from the bank’s 20th anniversary. Since its start, the firm has specialized in providing financial services to tech startups.

The Silicon Valley Bank logo on a laptop screen arranged in Riga, Latvia, on Friday, March 10, 2023. Panic spread across the startup world as worries about the financial health of Silicon Valley Bank, a major lender to fledgling companies, prompted Peter Thiels Founders Fund and other prominent venture capitalists to advise portfolio businesses to withdraw their money, even as the banks top executive urged calm. Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Business

Silicon Valley Bank is in sale talks after capital raising failed, CNBC says

SVB Financial Group is in talks to sell itself after attempts to raise capital amid a bank run failed, CNBC reported.

BusinessTechnology and the Internet

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement