Silicon Valley Bank collapses, enters FDIC receivership
Silicon Valley Bank collapsed into Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. receivership on Friday after its long-established customer base of tech startups grew worried and yanked their deposits.
The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation in a statement Friday said it has taken possession of the Santa Clara-based bank and appointed the FDIC as receiver, citing inadequate liquidity and insolvency.
Receivership typically means a bank’s deposits will be assumed by another, healthy bank, or the FDIC will pay depositors up to the $250,000 insured limit.
Problems mounted for the bank in March after Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund and other high-profile venture capital firms advised their portfolio companies to pull money from the bank. That advice came a day after SVB Financial Group, the bank’s parent company, announced it would try to raise more than $2 billion following a significant loss on its portfolio.
SVB was founded in 1983 over a poker game between Bill Biggerstaff and Robert Medearis, according to a statement from the bank’s 20th anniversary. Since its start, the firm has specialized in providing financial services to tech startups.
SVB Financial Group is in talks to sell itself after attempts to raise capital amid a bank run failed, CNBC reported.
