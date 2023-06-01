Advertisement
Business

Meta threatens to pull news from Facebook, Instagram if California bill passes

Meta Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg is seen on the screen of a device next to the Meta logo.
This isn’t the first time Meta has threatened to pull news from its platforms in retaliation for legislation requiring tech companies to pay for content.
(Eric Risberg / Associated Press)
By Helen LiPodcast Producer 
Californians may no longer be able to read daily news from their Facebook and Instagram feeds if the state Legislature passes a bill forcing tech platforms to pay publishers.

That’s the threat parent-company Meta issued on Wednesday via Twitter.

“If the Journalism Preservation Act passes, we will be forced to remove news from Facebook and Instagram rather than pay into a slush fund that primarily benefits big, out-of-state media companies under the guise of aiding California publishers,” tweeted Meta spokesman Andy Stone.

California Assembly member Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland) sponsored the California Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, a bipartisan bill that would require online platforms like Facebook to remit a journalism usage fee to eligible digital journalism providers when they sell advertising alongside news content. The bill would also require publishers to invest 70% of those profits into preserving journalism jobs in California.

The bill has strong support from news advocacy groups including the California News Publishers Assn. and the News/Media Alliance. (The Los Angeles Times is a member of both organizations and supports the proposed legislation.)

Wicks called Meta’s response a “a scare tactic that they’ve tried to deploy, unsuccessfully, in every country that’s attempted this.” The nonprofit News Media Alliance called the threat “undemocratic and becoming.”

The bill mimics measures in other countries that have attempted to address the shift in digital media traffic and revenue.

In February 2021, Australia passed a law called the News Media Bargaining Code that required Google and Meta pay journalism outlets for their content. The law also requested that tech companies give news outlets advanced notice in cases of algorithm changes. In response, Facebook briefly blocked publishers and users from sharing news links on its platform. As a result, total news traffic dropped by 13%, according to Chartbeat. Facebook restored news content days later after the Australian government agreed to make some changes to the news media bargaining code.

The Australian government released a report in December 2022 detailing the law‘s success in inking 30 deals between media outlets and tech platforms. Canada, Germany, and Indonesia have considered similar measures.

The Assembly is expected to vote on the bill Thursday before it moves to the State Senate.

Business
Helen Li

Helen Li is a podcast producer and a member of the 2022-23 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class. She grew up in Richmond, Va., and graduated from Washington University in St. Louis, where she studied international development. After working as a university teacher through the Princeton in Asia fellowship in China and Nepal, she pivoted to freelance journalism. Before joining The Times, she worked for Rest of World, where she served as a fact-checking intern and freelance contributor. During the 2020 elections, she worked remotely with a team of volunteers to produce “Fresh Off the Vote,” an explanatory podcast about Asian American civic engagement. Her multilingual writing focuses on youth activism, international affairs, labor, technology and identity. She aspires to learn more about the human experience through different forms of storytelling.

