Costco cracks down on membership sharing

Customers line up around a building with the word "Costco" on it.
A Costco in Burbank.
(Raul Roa / Los Angeles Times)
By Ariel Smith
Costco is following Netflix and other large companies in cracking down on unauthorized membership sharing.

The big-box chain, known for its beloved $1.50 hot-dog combo and towering aisles of bulk goods, is making it a little harder for people who haven’t bought a membership to take advantage of those sweet deals.

“We don’t feel it’s right that non members receive the same benefits and pricing as our members,” the company said in a statement. “As we already ask for the membership card at checkout, we are now asking to see their membership card with their photo at our self-service checkout registers.”

Costco reaped nearly $4.4 billion in earnings from membership fees in the most recent 12 months reported, which accounted for the bulk of its earnings during that time, according to Business Insider.

Although Costco hasn’t changed its membership policy, spot checks in self-checkout lanes, along with signs reminding shoppers that only paid members are allowed to make purchases, have become more common after a viral TikTok posting showed people how to shop without a membership.

Shoppers who are used to borrowing a card will now have to fork over $60 for a basic two-person membership — or get their cheap hot dogs elsewhere.

Ariel Smith

Ariel Smith is a Business reporting intern at the Los Angeles Times. She is a soon-to-be graduate of the University of Nevada, Reno, where she is studying journalism. She previously interned with KUNR and the Mitch Hitchcock Project as a climate change reporter and has worked as a community reporter with Our Town Reno.

