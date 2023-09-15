Advertisement
Wall Street slips, but is still on track for weekly gains

Storm clouds form above the New York Stock Exchange building in New York City.
Investors spent much of the week reviewing mostly healthy updates on the U.S. economy. The reports came ahead of next week’s Federal Reserve meeting, where the central bank is expected to continue holding interest rates steady.
(J. David Ake / Associated Press)
By DAMIAN J. TROISE
Associated Press
Stocks slipped in morning trading on Wall Street on Friday but not enough to erase the market’s gains for the week.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 fell 0.5%. The benchmark index is on track for weekly gains that would help trim some of last week’s losses. Th Dow Jones industrial average fell 28 points, or 0.1%, to 34,876 as of 10:05 a.m. Eastern. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.9%,

Technology stocks were the biggest drag on the market. Microsoft fell 1.6% and chipmaker Nvidia fell 1.4%.

U.S. automaker stocks were proving to be resilient after members of the United Auto Workers union walked off the job at several plants overnight. Ford rose 1%, General Motors rose 1.8% and Stellantis gained 2%.

Bond yields were mixed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.30% from 4.29% late Thursday. The yield on the 2-year Treasury fell to 5.01% from 5.02% late Thursday.

Investors spent much of the week reviewing mostly healthy updates on the U.S. economy. The reports came ahead of next week’s Federal Reserve meeting, where the central bank is expected to continue holding interest rates steady.

The central bank raised rates aggressively through 2022 and 2023 in an effort to tame inflation, but it maintained interest rate levels at its last meeting. Inflation has generally been easing back to the central bank’s target of 2%.

Boosting market sentiment this week was a report that said U.S. shoppers spent more at retailers last month than economists expected. That reflects a remarkably resilient job market, which has withstood a steep jump in interest rates.

A separate report Thursday morning said fewer workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than expected, which implies the number of layoffs remains low.

A third report said prices getting paid at the wholesale level rose more last month than economists expected. That could be a discouraging signal for households if the higher-than-expected inflation gets passed on to shoppers at the consumer level.

AP writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed to this report.

