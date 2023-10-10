Advertisement
Business

Caroline Ellison says Sam Bankman-Fried directed her to commit crimes

Sam Bankman-Fried's former girlfriend, Caroline Ellison, walks through security at Manhattan Federal Court in New York.
Sam Bankman-Fried’s former girlfriend, Caroline Ellison, walks through security at Manhattan Federal Court in New York on Tuesday during the fraud trial against the FTX founder.
(Bryan R. Smith / AFP / Getty Images)
By Bob Van Voris, Yueqi Yang and Ava Benny-Morrison
Bloomberg
Share

Caroline Ellison, the former chief executive of Alameda Research, told a New York court that Sam Bankman-Fried told her to commit crimes that led up to the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

Ellison identified herself on the stand Tuesday, and said that she first met Bankman-Fried when they both worked at Jane Street Group, and that the two of them later dated. When prosecutors asked her to point him out in the courtroom, she got up and said: “He’s over there wearing a suit.”

“He was originally the CEO of Alameda and the owner of Alameda and he directed me to commit these crimes,” Ellison said in her first public appearance since the companies collapsed. She added that “Alameda took several billion dollars from FTX customers and used it for its own investments” and to pay off lenders.

Ellison, 28, took the witness stand minutes after Gary Wang, the co-founder of FTX, finished his testimony. They are both among the star witnesses in the government’s case against Bankman-Fried, who is accused of orchestrating a scheme to fraudulently transfer funds to Alameda, creating a massive shortfall that led to both companies’ bankruptcies.

Advertisement

Prosecutors say she is one of the few people in Bankman-Fried’s inner circle who knows the truth behind the alleged siphoning of billions of dollars in FTX customer funds to the sister trading firm. She pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with federal prosecutors after FTX collapsed.

In this courtroom sketch, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, right, sits at the defense table next to his attorney Christian Everdell as jury selection began in his fraud trial, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams)

Business

Sam Bankman-Fried ‘lied to the world’ as he built crypto empire, prosecutors say

Prosecutors depict Sam Bankman-Fried as a calculated criminal who used investor deposits at crypto giant FTX as a personal bank account.

Oct. 4, 2023

While being questioned by Bankman-Fried’s lawyers on the witness stand earlier Tuesday, Wang testified about more than $200 million in loans he received from Alameda that were used to fund venture investments by FTX in 2021 and 2022. He said he also received $1 million to pay the interest on the loans. He said he used about $200,000 of that to buy a house on the island of St. Kitts.

Jurors were shown a promissory note for a $35-million loan in April 2022, signed by Ellison as chief executive of Alameda. Wang testified the loans were structured and presented by FTX lawyers. He signed the notes without questioning how the loans were structured, he said.

Bankman-Fried’s team claims the involvement of lawyers in the transaction undercuts government claims that he was using Alameda to conceal FTX investments and spending.

Wang was testifying for a third day at the trial of his former friend, Bankman-Fried.

Advertisement

Earlier Tuesday, Wang said that as late as June 2022, he was relieved that Alameda Research’s assets exceeded its liabilities and could repay lenders.

Later in the year, however, he questioned the notion that at least one calculation still showed that Alameda had a positive net asset value, shortly before both FTX and Alameda filed for bankruptcy.

FILE — FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan federal court in New York, Feb. 16, 2023. On Tuesday, Bankman-Fried is accused in new indictment of paying $40 million bribe to unlock frozen crypto in China. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Books

What you won’t learn from Michael Lewis’ book on FTX could fill another book

Michael Lewis’ latest book, ‘Going Infinite,’ on Sam Bankman-Fried and the rise and fall of FTX, is well-timed, unsatisfying and surprisingly confusing.

Oct. 3, 2023

“I’m not sure how accurate that was,” the 30-year-old Wang said in response to questions from Bankman-Fried’s lawyers.

Wang pointed out that some of Alameda’s assets included Serum and FTT that were fairly illiquid if sold at large quantities. He reiterated his testimony from last week and said that in fact Alameda’s debt to FTX was at least $8 billion.

Government meetings

Wang testified that he began cooperating with prosecutors almost immediately after FTX’s collapse — even before he had any sort of formal agreement in place with the U.S. government.

Wang said he agreed to provide the government with information during a Nov. 17 meeting — just six days after FTX filed for bankruptcy. That was the first of five meetings over the span of about a month between Wang and prosecutors. He said Federal Bureau of Investigation agents, and staff from the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission were also present at the first meeting after FTX imploded.

Wang said he talked to the government about a range of issues, including computer codes and the internal account that recorded the debt Alameda owed FTX from borrowing customer money. Wang received a cooperation agreement from the government in December, which included an agreement to plead guilty to four criminal charges.

Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and chief executive officer of FTX Cryptocurrency Derivatives Exchange, speaks during the Institute of International Finance (IIF) annual membership meeting in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. This year's conference theme is "The Search for Stability in an Era of Uncertainty, Realignment and Transformation." Photographer: Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Business

Column: In Michael Lewis, Sam Bankman-Fried found his last and most willing victim

The ridiculous story of Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX and cryptocurrency generally is aired in two new books, but only one is worth reading and it’s not by bestselling author Michael Lewis.

Oct. 2, 2023

About two weeks after that first meeting between Wang and prosecutors, Bankman-Fried began an aggressive media push, denying he had knowingly committed any crimes. That included an interview with columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin at the New York Times DealBook Summit.

SBF tweet

Wang told the court last week that Bankman-Fried sent out a tweet assuring investors that the cryptocurrency exchange and its assets were in good shape, when in fact the company was in dire straits.

But Wang said Tuesday that in June 2022, at the beginning of precipitous drops in cryptocurrency prices, he was relieved that Alameda’s net asset value was positive and that it was able to repay investors who were seeking their money back.

Wang also testified Tuesday that he discussed FTX’s loans to Alameda with Bankman-Fried as early as 2019. Bankman-Fried told him that the loans were fine as long as Alameda’s total value was positive, including FTX’s self-invented digital currency, known as FTT.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: Barbara Fried, mother of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, leaves after a bail hearing for her son at Manhattan Federal Court on August 11, 2023 in New York City. A federal judge revoked bail for Bankman-Fried, who has pleaded not guilty to multiple conspiracy and fraud charges, after he was accused witness tampering by prosecutors after the New York Times published a story featuring personal documents of Caroline Ellison, former Alameda Research CEO. Judge Kaplan will also hear arguments on the gag order placed on Bankman-Fried that was placed as part of his bail agreement for the alleged witness tampering. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Business

FTX sues Sam Bankman-Fried’s parents to claw back funds

The managers of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX sued the parents of co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried to ‘recover millions of dollars in fraudulently transferred and misappropriated funds.’

Sept. 19, 2023

“That made me think that it was maybe fine for Alameda to be borrowing funds,” Wang said.

Business

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement