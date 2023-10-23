Advertisement
Business

Kristen Bell’s baby products company Hello Bello files for bankruptcy protection

Kristen Bell, left, and Dax Shepard speaking on a stage
Kristen Bell, left, and Dax Shepard, who are married, launched baby products company Hello Bello in 2019.
(Jack Plunkett / Invision / Associated Press)
By Amelia Pollard
Bloomberg
Share

Baby products company Hello Bello, founded by actors Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The Los Angeles-based company, backed by private equity firm VMG Partners, listed assets and liabilities of at least $100 million each in its bankruptcy petition. The filing protects the company from creditors while it works out a way to repay them.

In 2019, Bell and Shepherd, who are married, launched the brand alongside a deal to sell the products exclusively at Walmart, according to a statement at the time. Hello Bello joins other consumer companies such as Bed Bath & Beyond that have buckled this year as the pressure of inflation and high interest rates persists.

FILE - A Bed Bath & Beyond customer enters a store in Mountain View, Calif., Wednesday, May 9, 2012. Bed Bath & Beyond has filed for bankruptcy protection, but the company says its stores and websites will remain open and continue serving customers. The beleaguered home goods chain made the filing Sunday, April 23, 2023 in U.S. District Court in New Jersey, listing its estimated assets and liabilities in the range of $1 billion and $10 billion. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

Business

Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection

Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy protection, but its stores and websites will remain open and continue serving customers.

April 23, 2023

Advertisement

The brand’s largest creditor is a tissue products supplier that may be owed about $22 million, according to court papers.

Business

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement