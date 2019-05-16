Dax Shepard’s biggest hit is a podcast he records in his attic

The first interview with Bell set a tone of authenticity fused with humor that has become a through-line of “Armchair Expert.” One of the sticking points in the couple’s argument was that Shepard had not put a door or curtain on the studio’s open bathroom. (He still hasn’t.) “If you are going to be inviting people here, to your podcast, you have to have a door on the bathroom,” Bell told Shepard. “There are certain things you have to do to have human beings want to spend time with you.” (The doorless bathroom has since become a running joke. “Mila Kunis peed right in front of us,” Shepard said. “That’s a gangster guest right there.”)