Money Talk with Liz Weston: Great credit, but rejected for a credit card. What gives?

Your score or financial status may not impress credit card company algorithms if they’re looking for things like installment loans you’ve never needed. What recourse is there if you’re denied a card?

Dear Liz: I recently applied online for a credit card and was rejected, as my credit reports were frozen. I thawed them and applied again, only to be declined again. I received a letter stating that the rejection was because I have no installment credit history. I have no debt, credit scores in the mid-800s and $2 million in retirement accounts. Our paid-for home is valued at approximately $1million. This makes zero sense.

Answer: Federal law requires credit card issuers to send the “adverse action” letter you received to explain why your application was denied. But that letter doesn’t have to be the last word.

You can call the issuer and politely ask that your application be reconsidered. Most credit applications are evaluated by algorithms, rather than people. Getting a human involved can make all the difference, so you’ll want to get this person on your side. Be friendly and polite.

Advertisement

Mention all of the factors in your favor, such as a steady income and a (presumably) long history of handling credit cards responsibly. Explain that you don’t have an installment loan, such as a mortgage, because your home is paid off. If you have an existing relationship with the issuer, such as other credit cards or bank accounts, mention that as well.

There are no guarantees you’ll be successful if you ask, but you’re guaranteed not to get the card if you don’t ask. Good luck!

The ins and outs of what counts for probate

Dear Liz: The value of our car, furniture and personal items is well below the $185,000 that currently triggers probate in California. We no longer own real estate. Am I correct that investment and bank accounts that have designated beneficiaries do not count toward the probate limit?

Answer: Yes. (Your car doesn’t count either, by the way.)

Most states have simplified procedures for smaller estates. California’s limit, which is raised with inflation every three years, was set at $184,500 on April 1, 2022. What’s counted for probate purposes depends on state law, and California excludes cars, boats and mobile homes, as well as bank accounts owned by multiple people, property that transfers directly to a spouse and real estate outside California.

Other property that avoids probate includes life insurance proceeds, death benefits and accounts that have named beneficiaries. Real estate can avoid probate if it’s held in joint tenancy or is transferred using a transfer-on-death deed. Property in a living trust also avoids probate.

When should a second earner start taking social security?

Dear Liz: I am 64 and still working and earning decent pay. My wife is 61 and retired. I have been a high earner for most of my life while she was working and raising our family. I don’t plan to retire anytime soon. Is it a good idea for her to start taking Social Security at 62?

Advertisement

Answer: The vast majority of people are better off delaying their Social Security applications for as long as possible so they can maximize their lifetime benefits. It’s especially important for you to delay, since as the higher earner, your benefit will determine what the survivor gets.

Your wife, however, may be one of the few who is better off starting early. That may be the case if you continue to delay your application, and her eventual spousal benefit is more than what she would receive on her own record.

If both of those things are true, she could start her own reduced retirement benefit at 62, then switch to a spousal benefit of up to half of your check after you apply for your benefits — preferably at age 70, when they max out.

Your wife won’t be able to get a spousal benefit until you apply for your own. On the other hand, she won’t be allowed to switch benefits if you’re already receiving yours when she applies.

Clearly, there are a lot of rules involved, and the best course for you two will depend on the specifics of your situation. You’d be smart to use a Social Security claiming site, such as Maximize My Social Security or Social Security Solutions, to help you determine your best approach.