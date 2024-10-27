Skipping Medicare drug coverage now can mean paying more later when you do sign up

When it comes time to enroll in Medicare, bypassing the plan’s prescription coverage can lead to penalties down the road.

Dear Liz: I did not enroll in Part D prescription coverage when I enrolled in Medicare in 2005 because I was not taking any prescriptions at the time. When I enrolled a few years later, I was penalized $11 per month for late enrollment and I must pay this penalty until I die. What is the reasoning and logic behind this rule except to benefit the insurance companies? I’ve complained to Medicare.

Answer: You can complain until you’re blue in the face, but this is how insurance works.

Insurers — and the largest payer of healthcare services, Medicare — need a large pool of healthier people paying premiums to offset the costs incurred by the sicker ones. If only sick people bought insurance, premiums would skyrocket, making healthcare even more expensive than it already is.

After creating a living trust, don’t forget to review it

Dear Liz: My husband and I created a living trust about six years ago. How often do we need to review it with an attorney if we’ve had no major life changes?

Answer: You’re already overdue.

The standard advice is to have your attorney review your trust every three to five years or after major life events, including marriage, divorce, a birth, a death, a change in your financial status or a move across state lines. You also should review and update your schedule of assets to reflect accounts you’ve opened and closed in the intervening years.

Timing on Social Security survivor benefits depends on dependents

Dear Liz: My husband and I were married for 23 years before his passing in 2009. I am now 58 and have been told that I can only receive survivor’s benefits at the age of 60. However, an earlier question from a woman stated she and her son received benefits when her husband passed after 13 years of marriage and she was only 34 at the time. I’m aware that the child would receive benefits as he is a dependent but how did she receive benefits also? I’m confused, should I already be receiving as well?

Answer: Only if you’re caring for your husband’s child and the child is a minor or disabled. Surviving spouses can receive Social Security benefits at any age if they are caring for a child under 16 or a child who was disabled before age 22. Otherwise, survivor benefits can begin at age 60, or at age 50 if the survivor is disabled.

For estate executors, unpaid medical bills can be daunting

Dear Liz: My wife is in the process of being named executor for her late sister’s estate. There are several medical bills, including some that have been sold to collection agencies. Our understanding is that any negotiations or settlements should be done with those agencies as opposed to the original medical organization. Is this correct in general as well as in probate situations?

Answer: If a bill has been sold to a collection agency, that’s the entity your wife will have to contact. However, not all medical bills are sold. Sometimes collection agencies work on behalf of healthcare providers. When that’s the case, your wife may want to contact the original provider.

As executor, your wife can and should hire an attorney to advise her on administering her sister’s estate. The estate will pay the cost for this advice and your wife will receive helpful, personalized counsel on dealing with every aspect of being an executor, including this one, which is particularly fraught.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau recently warned that some medical debt collectors are violating federal law by inflating bills, trying to collect on debts that aren’t owed, demanding payment for services insurance has already covered and lying about consumers’ rights to contest bills. The attorney can help your wife verify the bills are accurate and negotiate settlements.

