Money Talk: When temptation to spend an inheritance strikes, what’s the right move?

An aging brother with little savings asks for help with an inheritance. What’s the right move?

Dear Liz: My brother is 54 and has always worked low-wage jobs. He owns a condo thanks to the help of our parents, and his monthly expenses are very low. He’s in a stable position. He does not have any retirement savings or really any other savings to speak of. Recently, he came into an inheritance of $62,000. He has asked my sister and I to help him make that grow and be secure until he retires and chooses to draw on it. What is the best way to help him grow this money in a safe way? We’d like it to be somewhat secured as we all are aware that the temptation to spend it now is strong.

Answer: The first step in investing is understanding your goal for the money and your timeline (how long until you may need the cash).

Your brother likely has at least two goals: an emergency fund and retirement savings.

Financial planners typically recommend an emergency fund equal to three to six months of expenses. A smaller amount can work for people with a lot of other resources, such as stocks they can sell, lines of credit they can borrow against or generous relatives who are willing to help. A larger amount might be smart for people with fewer resources or who might be out of work for extended periods.

Emergency funds need to be accessible, so the money should be in a safe, liquid place such as a bank account. To make the cash less tempting, your brother could consider opening a savings account with an online bank. These banks typically have no minimums and no fees, plus they pay a higher interest rate than their brick-and-mortar kin. Transferring the money to his checking account would typically take a few days, making it less easy to spend on impulse. Another option is to buy certificates of deposit to tie the money up for a set period of time. He can break into the CDs in an emergency but would have to forfeit some interest.

He can take more risk with his retirement funds, as he is likely at least a decade away from retirement. One option is to invest in a low-cost target date retirement fund, which gradually gets more conservative as the retirement date approaches.

Your brother can contribute up to $7,000 this year to an IRA or a Roth IRA. A Roth IRA may be the better option, since he’s unlikely to get much tax benefit from an IRA’s deductible contribution and Roth IRAs don’t have minimum distribution requirements.

He doesn’t have to limit his retirement savings to that annual contribution, however. He could consider investing more with a regular brokerage account and just mentally earmarking it for retirement.

Til death do your credit part?

Dear Liz: My wife and I have credit cards where I am designated as the primary account holder. What happens to my wife’s access to the account should I pass? Should she now apply for credit cards where she is the primary holder?

Answer: Credit card companies typically close accounts when they learn of the primary cardholder’s death. (It’s usually the executor’s job to inform creditors of the death, but card issuers also learn of deaths from the Social Security Administration.)

So it makes sense for both spouses to have at least one or two cards where they are the primary account holder. If you die first and all the cards are in your name, she might have to scramble to get replacements.

