How to handle cash savings of deceased parents

Banks report large cash deposits — typically those of $10,000 or more — to the IRS as a way to combat money laundering.

Dear Liz: My mother passed away a little over a year ago, and my father about 18 months prior to her. I discovered that my parents saved up quite a lot of cash (in the six figures), and I’m afraid to deposit it without triggering the IRS. My parents routinely saved anywhere from $5,000 to up to $20,000 per year for the last 30 years. I read my mom’s handwriting on the envelopes with the dates. How can I deposit all this without triggering the IRS? Some of the bills are “vintage” so I will keep them to see if they’re worth more than face value. I also thought about using it to buy real estate.

Answer: You mention “triggering the IRS” as if your deposit might set off an explosion of audit notices and tax liens. In reality, you’re far more likely to cause yourself grief by trying to avoid IRS notice than you are by simply depositing the money.

Banks report large cash deposits — typically those of $10,000 or more — to the IRS as a way to combat money laundering. Anti-money-laundering rules also have been extended to real estate deals. Banks are looking for smaller deposits that could add up to more than $10,000, so don’t think spreading out the deposits will help you avoid scrutiny.

Advertisement

“Depositing the money all at once would probably arouse less suspicion with the bank than making a continuing series of deposits just under $10,000,” says Mark Luscombe, principal analyst for Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting.

Luscombe suggests retaining all those envelopes with your mother’s handwriting. If you are questioned by your bank or the IRS, the envelopes could help show your parents were gradually saving the money over time rather than engaging in some money-raising scheme on which taxes were never paid.

You didn’t mention if your parents had wills or other estate documents, or if there are other beneficiaries. Consult with an estate planning attorney to see if the cash needs to be deposited in the name of your mother’s estate.

Advertisement

Jennifer Sawday, an estate planning attorney in Long Beach, Calif., recommends going in person to your bank to ask for an appointment to make a large cash deposit. Ideally, you can discuss the situation and disclose the source of the funds in a private office, where you can’t be overheard. Ask if the bank can hire an armored courier to pick you up at your home to reduce the chance you’ll be robbed en route, Sawday suggests.

Please don’t delay, since theft isn’t the only concern. Cash also can be lost to fire, floods and other disasters. (One can only imagine how many bank-averse people lost cash in the recent Los Angeles fires.) Plus, cash tends to lose value over time thanks to inflation–the vast majority of “vintage” bills are worth much less than when they were printed. You’ll want to at least start earning some interest on the money, and perhaps put it to work in other investments.

Dear Liz: Your recent column on the divorced couple where the ex-wife can apply for Social Security benefits has me wondering about my own benefits. I’m 60 and my husband is 79. Can I get his Social Security benefits, and if so, when should I apply? I am working and have worked all my adult life. He has an ex and was married to her for 11 years, so she is getting his and he is getting his. Do I qualify for his and also my own?

Advertisement

Answer: To repeat, Social Security is typically “either/or,” not “both.” When you apply for Social Security, your own retirement benefit will be compared with a spousal benefit based on your husband’s earnings record. You’ll get the larger of the two benefits. The spousal benefit can be up to 50% of your husband’s benefit at his full retirement age, not the amount he’s currently getting.

You can apply as early as age 62, but that means accepting a permanently reduced benefit. Also, early benefits will be subject to the earnings test, which withholds $1 for every $2 earned over a certain limit, which in 2025 is $23,400.

You won’t face the earnings test if you apply after reaching your full retirement age, which is 67. If you delay filing, your own benefit will continue to grow. It maxes out at age 70.

Figuring out the best time to apply can be complicated. AARP has a free calculator that may help, or you can use the more sophisticated paid versions at Maximize My Social Security.

Liz Weston, Certified Financial Planner®, is a personal finance columnist. Questions may be sent to her at 3940 Laurel Canyon, No. 238, Studio City, CA 91604, or by using the “Contact” form at asklizweston.com.

