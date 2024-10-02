How one bad deal derailed this prominent L.A. financial services firm

In the dark moments of the early pandemic, Bryant Riley was riding high.

The Los Angeles investment banker had in the prior decade merged his stock firm with asset disposition specialist Great American Group, which flourished as online sales surged and thousands of stores closed.

“We believe we have built a platform to not only withstand volatile markets but also to benefit amid destruction,” the founder of B. Riley Financial told analysts.

The confidence wasn’t misplaced. By 2021, profits at the company exploded.

Bryant Riley of B. Riley Financial. (Ringo Chiu)

The Westwood area firm had become one of the nation’s leading investment banks for small and midsize companies — handling initial public offerings, reverse mergers and providing research on some 400 firms, among other services.

Now, some are questioning whether the 27-year-old company with more than 2,000 employees can survive.

What led to the dramatic reversal of fortune? Its biggest deal ever went bad, leading to huge losses, the crash of its stock price — and a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation.

The company’s challenges, some investors say, serve as a cautionary tale on the perils of placing too big a bet on a single deal.

Riley has acknowledged the SEC probe stems from his firm’s dealing with Brian Kahn, who led a $2.8-billion management-led buyout of Franchise Group, the owner of retailers including Vitamin Shoppe and Pet Supplies Plus.

Kahn is a longtime Riley business associate who has been linked to the 2020 collapse of a hedge fund that federal prosecutors allege defrauded investors out of $294 million.

Kahn denies any wrongdoing, and Riley denies any knowledge of any fraud. But the scandal threatens to swamp his firm, which took on debt and lent Kahn $200 million to build and take the Delaware, Ohio, company private.

The SEC investigation has spooked investors and made the L.A. firm the most highly shorted stock on the market, according to research firm S3 Partners. Shares that approached $90 three years ago are now trading below $6.

Amid the scrutiny, B. Riley in August marked down its investment in Franchise Group by up to $370 million and expects to record a loss of up to $475 million in the second quarter.

Riley, 57, is taking aggressive steps to save his embattled empire.

“I am confident we are going to get through this bad transaction and come out of it,” he told The Times last week at his office overlooking the 405 Freeway in his first interview since the controversy. “I feel a lot of responsibility.”

Riley has suspended a rich dividend that paid him millions annually. He’s renegotiated debt. He’s trying to sell off businesses. And he’s even made an offer to take his company private.

But not everyone is convinced it will be enough.

“B. Riley is so broke right now,” said Nate Koppikar, a prominent short seller who has bet on the firm’s stock price continuing to decline. “I don’t know how they could possibly survive this.”