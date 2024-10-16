Phillips 66 will shut historic Wilmington refinery

Youth activities go on in the shadow of the Phillip 66 Los Angeles refinery in Wilmington, California.

Phillips 66 announced Wednesday that it will shut its historic Wilmington-area oil refinery but will work with the state to continue supplying fuel to consumers.

The refinery near the Port of Los Angeles will cease operations in the fourth quarter of 2025, with the company saying it will replace its output with sources “inside and outside its refining network” and with renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuels from a San Francisco Bay area complex.

“Phillips 66 remains committed to serving California and will continue to take the necessary steps to meet our commercial and customer,” said Mark Lashier, chairman and CEO of Phillips 66. “We understand this decision has an impact on our employees, contractors and the broader community. We will work to help and support them through this transition.”

Advertisement

About 600 employees and 300 contractors currently operate the refinery, the company said.

The company said it has has engaged Catellus Development Corporation and Deca Companies to examine future uses for the 650-acre site in Wilmington and Carson.

The announcement comes the same week Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new state law that could lower gasoline price spikes by giving regulators the authority to require that California oil refiners store more inventory.

The Los Angeles Refinery consists of two facilities linked by pipeline located five miles apart in Carson and Wilmington, about 15 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

