2025 BET Awards will roll Monday night despite protests and unrest in DTLA

Teyana Taylor, left, and Victoria Monet perform during the 2024 BET Awards last June at the Peacock Theater in L.A. Live.

The BET Awards are going on Monday in downtown L.A. as planned, despite protests and unrest over the weekend linked to stepped up immigration enforcement by the federal government and the presence of members of the California National Guard.

The show, which will air live from the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live for the East Coast and on tape delay here in the west, honors

“the triumphs and successes of artists, entertainers, and athletes in a variety of categories,” according to BET. This year marks the first quarter-century of the annual celebration, which started with the inaugural BET Awards in 2001. That show, held in Las Vegas, was hosted by Cedric the Entertainer and Steve Harvey.

Kevin Hart will host this time around, with scheduled performers including Lil Wayne, Teyana Taylor, GloRilla, Playboi Carti and Leon Thomas.

“For over a decade, Kevin Hart has been a beloved part of the BET family, and we couldn’t be more excited to have him return to host the 25th anniversary BET Awards,” Scott Mills, BET president and chief executive, said in a statement. “His unparalleled talent, infectious energy, and deep connection to our audience make him the perfect host for this historic celebration.”

“We’re setting the tone for a night that celebrates 25 years of impact, creativity, and Black culture,” said Connie Orlando, an executive vice president at BET, in a statement. “With electrifying performances from some of the biggest names in music and an iconic comedic host, BET Awards 2025 will be a can’t-miss celebration of everything the culture represents.”

Kendrick Lamar is the most nominated performer for this year’s awards, with his 10 nods topping the six each held by Doechii, Drake, Future and GloRilla. Metro Boomin is looking at five nominations, with SZA and the Weeknd tied with four each. There’s also a crowd of seven who have three nominations each: Ayra Starr, Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, Maverick City Music, Playboi Carti, Teddy Swims and Tyler, the Creator.

The BET Ultimate Icon Award will be given Monday night to Jamie Foxx, Mariah Carey, Kirk Franklin and Snoop Dogg, multi-hyphenates all, who will be honored for their decades of groundbreaking contributions to music, entertainment, advocacy and community impact.

Also on the agenda: A 25-year tribute to MTV’s music video countdown show “106 & Park” that features an onstage reunion of former hosts Julissa Bermudez, A.J. Calloway, Keshia Chanté, Rocsi Diaz, Terrence J and Marie Wright, a.k.a. Free.

Bow Wow, Amerie, B2K, Jim Jones, Mya, T.I. and more will perform as part of the tribute, “bringing back the culture-defining energy, music, and moments of the history-making franchise,” BET said in a news release.

Audiences can tune in to BET at 8 p.m. or show up early for the preshow, which begins at 6 p.m.