UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson fatally shot in Manhattan

Brian Thompson, the chief executive officer of UnitedHealth Group Inc.’s insurance division, was fatally shot in New York City on Wednesday morning, the New York Police Department said.

Thompson, 50, was shot in the chest outside the New York Hilton Midtown in Manhattan, where the company was hosting an investor day, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Early reports suggest that the attack was targeted, this person said. Upon Thompson’s arrival, the alleged attacker was waiting for him and shot him from about 20 feet away before he fled on foot. Thompson was taken to Roosevelt Hospital.

Advertisement

UnitedHealth executives continued their presentations until 9:10 a.m., when the company addressed the crowd.

“We’re dealing with a very serious medical situation,” Chief Executive Andrew Witty said before abruptly halting the company’s investor day.

The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Miller and Tozzi write for Bloomberg.