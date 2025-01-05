Health savings accounts offer a rare triple tax break. Here’s what to know

Dear Liz: Can I contribute additional money to my health savings account, above the amount I’m contributing through payroll deduction? Also, I have an HSA account from a previous employer and one from my current employer. Can I combine the two?

Answer: If you have a qualifying high-deductible health insurance plan, you can contribute up to $4,300 this year to an HSA if the plan covers just you or $8,550 if the plan covers your family. If you’re 55 or older, you can contribute an additional $1,000. You can make additional contributions if your payroll deductions for the year, plus any employer contributions, fall short of the limit.

Maximizing your contributions can make sense because HSAs offer a rare triple federal tax break. Contributions are pre-tax, the money grows tax deferred and qualifying medical expenses can be paid with tax-free withdrawals. You can invest the money in your HSA for growth, and the balance can be rolled over year after year, making it a powerful potential supplement to other retirement plans. Although HSAs can be used any time to pay for medical costs, many HSA owners pay those expenses out of pocket so their accounts can continue to grow.

Consolidating an old HSA into your current one can be a smart move because combining accounts can reduce account fees and make it easier to manage your investments. You’ll also run less risk of losing track of an account.

The best way to consolidate would be to contact your current HSA provider and ask them to facilitate a direct trustee-to-trustee transfer from the old account. However, not all providers allow “in kind” transfers of investments. It should be no problem to transfer any cash in the account, but you may be required to sell the investments. You won’t owe federal tax on such a sale, but some states, including California, will tax any capital gains that result.

Don’t confuse Social Security’s spousal and survivor benefits

Dear Liz: I waited until 70 to start taking Social Security. My wife, who is the lower earner, took a spousal benefit at her full retirement age. I know she is entitled to my benefit when I pass. However, I understand she does not get my current benefit but the amount I would have received if I had started Social Security at my full retirement age. How do I find that amount?

Answer: You don’t need to. Your wife’s current spousal benefit was based on the amount you would have received at full retirement age. Her survivor benefit — the one she would get if you die first — will be 100% of your current benefit. Because you waited and maximized your own benefit, you also maximized the survivor benefit she may have to live on in the years to come.

Many people confuse the rules for spousal and survivor benefits. Even though they’re based on the same thing — the earnings record of the higher or “primary” earner, which is you — they have different rules for how they’re calculated.

Be aware of these issues when switching between Medicare Advantage and Medicare

Dear Liz: I am planning to retire this year. If I choose a Medicare Advantage Plan, am I able to switch back to original Medicare without paying a fine?

Answer: Medicare won’t charge you extra, but you won’t necessarily have “guaranteed issue” rights for a Medigap supplemental policy. If you want to switch after the first 12 months, you could pay a lot more for this important supplemental coverage.

To recap, Medicare Advantage plans are the all-in-one alternative to original Medicare.

Medicare Advantage plans may offer types of coverage that original Medicare does not, such as hearing, dental or eye care. Many people like the fact that their Advantage plans seem to include more than original Medicare, and do so for a low or even no additional monthly premium.

But Medicare Advantage plans are offered by private insurers, which typically have networks of medical providers. These networks, as well as other benefits, can change from year to year. If you get care outside the networks, you typically pay more — sometimes a lot more. The rap on Medicare Advantage plans is that they can be great when you’re healthy, but depending on the plan may not be so great if you get sick.

With original Medicare, benefits remain the same and you can use any provider that accepts Medicare (the vast majority do). But original Medicare coverage has significant gaps, which is why you’ll need a Medigap plan offered by a private insurer.

If you opt for original Medicare when you are first eligible, insurers are required to issue you a Medigap policy and can’t charge you more based on your health status. Without guaranteed issue, an insurer can refuse to write you a Medigap policy or charge you a lot more.

You also have guaranteed issue rights if you buy a Medicare Advantage plan when you first become eligible for Medicare, but decide within 12 months to switch to original Medicare.

Liz Weston, Certified Financial Planner®, is a personal finance columnist. Questions may be sent to her at 3940 Laurel Canyon, No. 238, Studio City, CA 91604, or by using the “Contact” form at asklizweston.com.