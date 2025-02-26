Thousands of UC healthcare and research employees go on strike

University of California healthcare workers strike in front of Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Westwood on Feb. 26.

Thousands of University of California healthcare, research and technical employees walked off the job Wednesday, urging the university to address staffing shortages and end what they describe as restrictions on employees’ ability to raise concerns about workplace conditions.

The planned three-day strike comes amid strained negotiations between the 10-campus UC system and University Professional and Technical Employees-CWA Local 9119, the union representing nearly 20,000 employees.

The strike could affect operations at hospitals and clinics as well as research on a wide array of medical, climate and other issues.

Advertisement

UC spokesperson Heather Hansen has said that during a strike the university system “is prepared to make every effort to ensure the critical operations of the University system, which includes patient care, continue at a level of excellence that UC patients, students, faculty, and staff expect.”

Workers represented by the UPTE union include nurse case managers, mental health counselors, optometrists, pharmacists, physical therapists, clinical researchers, IT analysts and animal health technicians.

Among striking union members are lab technicians at the California Animal Health and Food Safety Laboratory at UC Davis, a lab critical to California’s efforts to track and prevent bird flu as it spreads through cattle herds.

Advertisement

Striking workers also include operators of particle accelerators, mechanical technicians, radiation control technicians and other workers at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, an energy research center that the university system manages on behalf of the federal government.

UPTE said it called for the strike because the university has failed to bargain in good faith in negotiations that began last June, with contracts expiring in October. The union accuses the university system of unlawfully imposing “draconian” restrictions on where workers can picket and their ability to speak freely about staffing shortages and other workplace issues.

In January, UPTE filed a 490-page unfair labor practice charge with California’s Public Employment Relations Board, challenging rules that vary from campus to campus. For example, the rules ban people from passing out fliers closer than 50 feet from any door at UC San Francisco and UC Davis, while requiring any picketer at UC Merced to remain 30 feet from walkways, roadways or doors.

Advertisement

The university denies that it faces a staffing crisis and said it has offered robust wages and benefits. Hansen, the UC spokesperson, accused UPTE of walking away from negotiations prematurely last month.

“We have continuously reached out,” Hansen said in an email. The union needs to “walk the walk and actually bargain in good faith.”

The university has proposed a 5% across-the-board pay increase beginning July 1 and 3% wage increases in the second and third years of the contract. It also offered to raise wages of all lower-paid employees to at least $25 an hour by July 1.

Regarding restrictions on speech, Hansen said the rules are part of an effort to clarify use of public property by UC students and workers alike. The university, she said, informed unions at the time of implementing the rules last fall that it would bargain over any impacts they would have on union members’ rights.

“We fully respect any organization’s right to engage in expressive activities on issues of importance to its membership, Hansen said.

But, she added, “The University has clear authority to set reasonable rules for our property, including when, where, and how people express themselves. These rules are not about silencing anyone or targeting unions. They’re there so everyone in the UC community can use our locations for learning, research, and essential conversations.”

Advertisement

Workers voted earlier this month to approve a strike, citing high workloads and burnout in interviews.

Shawn Singh, a nurse case manager at UCSF, said he sees the impact of short staffing, including the speed with which the 30 beds at the hospital’s emergency department fill up. Dozens of overflow patients are placed in rolling beds lining the hallways. These patients at times will wait two to three days before being admitted to other departments, in haphazard conditions with little privacy, he said.

Singh said he is typically supposed to handle a caseload of 20 patients, but that can often balloon to 40 when other nurses are out sick. The large caseloads make it difficult to discharge patients promptly, leading to longer stays in the hospital, Singh said, which can increase the chance patients will face insurance denials or contract infections in the hospital.

Singh said, “If I call out sick there are patients not getting that care,” Singh said.

Hansen, the UC spokesperson, said UC employees represented by UPTE leave their jobs at rates that are below national averages, and employee headcount has increased 13% since 2022. The university said it adjusts staffing based on operational needs and research grants and that it “consistently meets or exceeds” high standards of patient safety and quality of care.

Hansen did not respond to questions about specific challenges and concerns the worker at UCSF raised. UCSF did not respond to a request for comment.