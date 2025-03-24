Advertisement
Business

23andMe shares tumble as AG’s office issues warning

Logo of personal genomics company 23andMe in Mountain View, California, October 28, 2018.
(Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)
Los Angeles Times staffer Caroline Petrow-Cohen
By Caroline Petrow-Cohen
Staff Writer Follow

South San Francisco-based genetic testing venture 23andMe saw its shares plunge more than 50% Monday after the company announced it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The company announced Sunday it will seek court authorization to sell substantially all of its assets, calling it “the best path forward to maximize the value of the business,” according to a filing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.

Chief Executive Anne Wojcicki will resign but remain on the company’s board, the announcement said.

Advertisement
SANTA MONICA, CALIF. - JULY 11: The Forever 21 store at Santa Monica Place on Thursday, July 11, 2019 in Santa Monica, Calif. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Business

Fast fashion pioneer Forever 21 files for bankruptcy — again

The Los Angeles-based fast fashion retail chain Forever 21 filed for bankruptcy Sunday for the second time in six years after struggling to keep up with competitors.

More than 15 million people have provided 23andMe with DNA samples, representing a trove of genetic information that could be sold in bankruptcy proceedings.

But the company struggled to build a profitable business around DNA testing and its efforts to license data to pharmaceutical companies never caught on.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a warning last week to remind consumers of their right to have their genetic data deleted. 23andMe customers can delete their data by logging onto their account.

Advertisement

“California has robust privacy laws that allow consumers to take control and request that a company delete their genetic data,” Bonta said. “Given 23andMe’s reported financial distress, I remind Californians to consider invoking their rights and directing 23andMe to ... destroy any samples of genetic material held by the company.”

Board of Directors Chair Mark Jensen said in a statement that the company will prioritize the protection of consumer data throughout a sales process. Wojcicki said in a post on X over the weekend that she aims to buy the company’s assets.

“Data privacy will be an important consideration in any potential transaction,” Jensen said. “We are committed to continuing to safeguard customer data and being transparent about the management of user data going forward.”

Advertisement

23andMe shares were trading at 89 cents on Monday following Bonta’s warning.

In order to comply with Nasdaq listing requirements, the company did a reverse, 20:1 share split last fall.

More to Read

BusinessTechnology and the InternetBreaking News
Caroline Petrow-Cohen

Caroline Petrow-Cohen is a Business reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She is a graduate of Duke University, where she studied journalism, English and environmental science and policy.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Business

Advertisement
Advertisement