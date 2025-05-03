Taking on premarital debt? Best to avoid it

A sign is displayed outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington. The agency has many enforcement powers, such as withholding refunds, taking part of someone’s paycheck and seizing property to pay debts.

Dear Liz: I’m engaged to someone who just confessed that they have not filed tax returns for the last several years. How do we fix this? If they owe a lot of money, could the IRS come after me if we’re married?

Answer: Technically, debts incurred before marriage are considered separate. But there are many ways premarital debt can affect postmarital life.

If you live in a community property state, for example, creditors could come after jointly owned assets if your spouse fails to pay what they owe. Your spouse’s debt could affect how much you two can borrow if you want to apply for a mortgage or other joint obligation. And the money your spouse uses to pay off the debt isn’t available for other uses that could benefit both of you. That could include everything from paying bills to going on vacation to saving for retirement.

The IRS is not a good creditor to have, in case you had any doubts. The agency has many enforcement powers, such as withholding refunds, taking part of someone’s paycheck and seizing property to pay debts. Consider working with a tax pro to get the missing returns filed as quickly as possible. The IRS also offers payment plans for those who can’t pay in full.

Dear Liz: I am an 82-year-old widow with a disabled daughter in a desperate financial situation. Payments on my credit cards and a personal loan eat up half the income I get from Social Security, my late husband’s pension and my IRA. My total debt is over $100,000 and my only assets are a car worth $35,000 and the fast-dwindling IRA with just $25,000. I need advice on how best to proceed: bankruptcy or loan consolidation or something else?

Answer: Please make an appointment with a bankruptcy attorney as soon as possible.

There are other solutions for debt, including a debt management plan through a credit counselor, debt settlement or a consolidation loan. Debt management allows people to pay off what they owe over time, often at a lower interest rate. Debt settlement involves negotiating with creditors to accept less than what they’re owed. A consolidation loan replaces multiple debts with a single loan, often at a fixed interest rate.

Your situation is simply too dire for these other methods to make much sense, however. Bankruptcy could allow you to legally erase the debt and preserve what’s left of your limited funds.

Dear Liz: Is it true that when you start your required minimum distributions from 401(k) and 403(b) plans, you give up your monthly Social Security payment? I plan to start RMDs next year at age 71 thinking I will get less money for more years.

Answer: Your withdrawals from retirement plans won’t reduce your Social Security directly. The additional income could, however, make more of your Social Security payment taxable.

Taxes on Social Security are based on something called “combined income,” which is your adjusted gross income plus any nontaxable interest you earned plus half of your Social Security income. If you’re single and your combined income is between $25,000 and $34,000, then up to half of your Social Security payment may be taxable. If combined income is over $34,000, up to 85% may be taxable. For people who are married filing jointly, the bracket for up to 50% taxation is $32,000 and $44,000 while combined income over $44,000 can trigger up to 85% taxation.

To be clear, this does not mean that 50% or more of your benefit goes to taxes. It means that 50% or more of your benefit may be subject to your income tax bracket.

To be clear, this does not mean that 50% or more of your benefit goes to taxes. It means that 50% or more of your benefit may be subject to your income tax bracket.