Tips on handling advance care directives, Roth IRAs

Dear Liz: There is a lot of dysfunction and drama in my family so in my will, I’ve named a friend to be my executor. But I don’t think she’s the best person for my advance healthcare directive. She’s too nice and I think she would cave under pressure from my family. Can I choose someone else?

Answer: Absolutely, and often that’s the best choice.

Your executor is the person who will settle your estate after you die. You should pick someone you know to be trustworthy and diligent. The executor (or successor trustee, if you have a living trust) doesn’t need to be a financial expert, since they can use estate funds to pay for legal and tax help.

The person who makes healthcare decisions for you may need another set of skills. They may face considerable pressure from others, including family, friends or the medical establishment, so you’ll want someone who not only understands your wishes for end-of-life care but who will fight to carry them out.

Your advance care directive or living will is the document where you articulate your wishes for the care you do and don’t want at the end of your life. You’ll also need to create a medical power of attorney, which is where you name the person you want to speak for you if you become incapacitated. Even a detailed advance care directive can’t cover every circumstance, and the power of attorney will help ensure that your chosen person can advocate for you no matter what happens.

You’ll need one more document, which is a financial power of attorney. This names someone who can pay your bills and otherwise handle your finances if you become incapacitated. You can name your executor, the person you named for healthcare decisions or some other person to serve this role. Check with your financial institutions, since they may have their own documents they’ll want you to use.

If possible, you should name at least one backup for each position, since people may not be able to serve when the time comes. Also, your wishes or circumstances could change over time, so all these documents should be reviewed at least annually and updated as necessary.

Dear Liz: I work for a local government and am trying to decide when to retire. I will receive a pension and have put away as much money as I could afford in my 457 deferred compensation plan. I invested it in a Standard & Poor’s 500 index fund that has performed well and is now worth $1.3 million. I also have a non-sheltered brokerage account of seven figures and no debt. Last year, I contributed vacation time and money to maximize my 457 contribution of $46,000. This year (and next unless I retire), I am likewise maximizing my contribution and contributing $46,000 each year. But periodically our monthly expenditures have exceeded my monthly income after the contribution and I have had to dip into the brokerage account to make up the difference. Does that make financial sense to do if needed or should I consider scaling back my contribution?

Answer: When you’re behind on saving for retirement, maximizing your contributions to tax-deferred plans in your final working years can be a smart move.

You, however, have a large amount of savings as well as a pension, so you may face a different problem: higher future taxes. Diligent savers can find themselves pushed into a higher tax bracket when required minimum distributions (RMDs) kick in. RMDs used to begin at age 70-½, but now start at age 73 for those born between 1951 through 1959 and will rise to 75 for those born in 1960 and later.

Many people with large tax-deferred retirement accounts can reduce their lifetime tax bills by converting at least some of the funds to a Roth IRA. Conversions are taxable, but Roths don’t have required minimum distributions and future withdrawals from Roths can be tax free. Conversions can affect other aspects of your retirement, such as Medicare premiums, so you’ll want sound tax advice before moving forward. You also may want to consult a fee-only financial planner who can review your overall financial situation and help you shape your retirement income plan.

Liz Weston, Certified Financial Planner®, is a personal finance columnist. Questions may be sent to her at 3940 Laurel Canyon, No. 238, Studio City, CA 91604, or by using the “Contact” form at asklizweston.com.

