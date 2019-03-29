Apple scraps plan for AirPower charging mat — an unprecedented retreat

The device, which was intended to allow users to charge an Apple Watch, iPhone and AirPods earphones all at once, was originally announced alongside the iPhone X in September 2017. At the time, Apple said it would go on sale in 2018. Although the accessory isn’t as crucial to Apple’s bottom line as an iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch, the decision to cancel an announced product is an embarrassing and rare move for the Cupertino, Calif., technology giant.