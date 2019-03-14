Advertisement

Facebook loses two executives: top product officer and WhatsApp chief

By Associated Press
Mar 14, 2019 | 1:25 PM
Chris Cox, shown in 2011, is departing from Facebook after 13 years at the company. (Kimihiro Hoshino / AFP/Getty Images)

Facebook Inc. is losing two top executives: Chris Cox, the company’s chief product officer, and Chris Daniels, who heads messaging app WhatsApp, are departing, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg announced Thursday afternoon.

Cox was in charge of Facebook's apps, including its namesake social network as well as Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger. He joined 13 years ago and helped create Facebook's News Feed feature.

Facebook will not appoint a direct replacement for Cox. Longtime Facebook executive Will Cathcart will head up WhatsApp.

The departing executives’ future plans were not announced.

In the same online post that announced the executive exits, Zuckerberg reiterated that the company is organizing around a “privacy-focused” emphasis on private messaging, which he announced last week.

Founding executives of Facebook-owned Instagram and WhatsApp have also recently left the company.

