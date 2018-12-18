Facebook and Twitter get an avalanche of criticism about Russian interference

A Tuesday report from Amnesty International, "Troll Patrol," painted a stark picture of the abuse that women — especially women of color — face on the platform. A collaboration with Element AI, a global artificial intelligence software company, the study looked at millions of tweets received by nearly 800 journalists and politicians across the political spectrum in the United States and Britain in 2017. More than a million "abusive or problematic tweets" were received by women in the study — about one hateful tweet every 30 seconds. Black women were subject to the lion's share of hate — 84% more likely to receive abusive or problematic tweets than white women, the study found. Overall, women of color were 34% more likely to be targeted by abusive tweets.